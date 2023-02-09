Students of Yesteryear: Frances Farmer

Editor’s note: “Students of Yesteryear” is a weekly column that looks back at notable alumni and their contributions to campus when they were students.

Frances Farmer, the dazzling Hollywood actress whose career was plagued with heart-wrenching tragedies, has a story to be told — and UW plays a large role in it.

Farmer came to UW by way of West Seattle High School. Her time as a high school student was consumed by the debate team, creative writing club, contributions to the school's literary magazine and newspaper, student government, and athletics.

Her time in the public light sparked early on. During April of her senior year, her essay “God Dies” won a Scholastic Writing Award and earned her $100, a sum worth approximately $1,843 today.

More notable than the monetary reward was the scandal that it inspired. Not only did the essay elicit public outrage from religious members in Farmer’s community, but it resulted in piles of hate mail, and a national wire entitled "Seattle girl denies God and wins prize.”

A baptist minister went as far as telling his congregation, “If the young people of this city are going to hell, Frances Farmer is surely leading them there.”

Farmer soon left the confines of West Seattle and arrived at the University of Washington in September 1931. Despite entering as a journalism major, Farmer promptly switched to acting. She had a myriad of jobs to support herself, including, but not limited to, ushering at the Paramount Theater and serving as a singing waitress. She wrote poems for Columns, a student humor magazine, and was a member of The Daily, though as an article reports, “It’s somewhat ironic that the most famous Daily staffer never had her name above an article.”

Farmer’s most significant involvement, however, was in UW drama productions. A Daily article written by Miner Baker from 1982 recounts the impact that some of her roles had on her development. “In ‘Shadowland,’ Farmer falls in love with acting as a means of self-expression more ‘honest’ than writing. In ‘Morning,’ she first falls in love with the Bohemian acting world, finding a role model in Sophie Rosenstein.”

The most important role of her collegiate career was in “Alien Corn.” According to The Daily, she played the role of a “genius who fights against the standardization in a dull college town.”

One could claim that this was an apt prophecy for what was to come. “Alien Corn” ran for 15 weeks, making it the longest run, at that time, in American college theater’s history.

The role brought publicity, opportunity, and a vague sense of destiny. Farmer herself stated, "I was eaten alive with ambition," she wrote. "I was going to the top, and no one could stand in my way."

In 1935, she won first place in a competition sponsored by a leftist newspaper called The Voice of Action. What was this first place prize? Why, a trip to the Soviet Union, of course.

Her mother’s fierce opposition to communism and outcry against Farmer’s decision to travel to Moscow once again garnered Farmer national attention.

Farmer stated that she wished to go to Russia to experience the Moscow theater scene. She remained steadfast in her assertion that she was not a communist, though these proclamations fell upon deaf ears. It later came out that the intent of the trip was publicity; Farmer’s calculated move was successful.

Later on, she remarked that her trip had been "nothing more than a convenient step up a dedicated and ambitious ladder." Upon her return to the United States, she soon found herself in New York. Her original intent had been to seek stage roles, but her career, as many know, began after she was referred to Oscar Serlin, Paramount Pictures’ main talent scout.

Farmer signed a seven-year contract with Paramount, and found herself entangled in an industry that she came to abhor. Farmer yearned for opportunities to grow as an artist. Instead, she was required to act in roles of little substance.

Farmer rebelled against certain aspects of the industry, as she refused to change her name, and often opted for a natural look of little makeup and old clothes.

In 1942, after a series of unfortunate events, Farmer was deemed mentally ill. Following this, she spent a total of eight years institutionalized with the diagnosis of schizophrenia.

The understanding, (or, more specifically, the lack thereof) of mental health at the time was abhorrent. Rumors that she had been subjected to a lobotomy ran rampant, however, there is no evidence to support this. Farmer was subject to cruel and inhumane treatment, and she was forced to try experimental drugs, undergo shock therapy, and suffered sexual abuse from inmate, orderlies, and drunken GIs from a nearby Army base.

Farmer’s story did not end there, for her strength and spirit drove her to continue living. She returned to small-scale acting in TV shows and intimate stage productions. In the spring of 1970, she passed away due to esophageal cancer.

Farmer’s story is intriguing, heartbreaking, cautionary, and, above all, one worth remembering.

Following her death, author William Arnold wrote a fictionalized biography entitled “Shadowland” that was published in 1978.

In 1982, a biographical drama film entitled “Frances” was released. Although the Graeme Clifford-directed film paid homage to Farmer, the screenplay is littered with many inaccuracies and egregious dramatizations.

In 1993, Nirvana immortalized Farmer through their song “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle.”

