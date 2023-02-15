Students of Yesteryear: Frank Herbert

Editor’s note: “Students of Yesteryear” is a weekly brief that looks back at notable alumni and their contribution to campus when they were students.

On Oct. 8, 1920, Frank Herbet was born in Tacoma. From his early childhood, he was known as a child who possessed a larger than life personality. During this time, Herbert discovered his love of books, engrossing himself in the writings of the “Rover Boys” adventures, H.G. Wells, Jules Verne, and Edgar Rice Burroughs. By the age of 8, he declared his intent to become an author.

During his time at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, he wrote for the school’s newspaper, as well as the Tacoma Ledger. His high school career ended in Oregon, at Salem High School, after he moved there to live with his aunt and uncle.

In 1941, Herbert married Flora Parkinson, and, in February 1942, they had their first daughter, Penelope Eileen. After registering for the draft, he served in the United States Naval Reserve as a photographer from 1942 to 1943, until a head injury resulted in an honorable discharge, ending his service. Herbert returned home from the war to no one at home. Flora and Penelope had packed their bags, leaving no trace of the family that Herbert had departed from just over a year earlier.

His next two years were spent in Portland working for the Oregon Journal. Eventually, in 1945, he once again packed his bags. This time he headed toward somewhere familiar to him, resettling himself in Seattle, a sister city to Tacoma.

In finding familiar work, Herbert worked the night desk of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. While his days were filled with classes at UW, Herbert was unable to earn a degree from UW, as he couldn’t bring himself to take the required courses that he found uninteresting.

His time at UW didn’t result in a degree, but he met a beautiful 19-year-old with striking black hair, who would come to alter the course of his life — Beverly Stuart. After their marriage they had two sons together: Brian, born in 1947, and Bruce, born in 1951. His son, Brian, later described his parent’s epic love story in “Dreamer of Dune.” Herbert would eventually come to be married a third time to a woman named Theresa Shackelford after Beverly’s passing.

Though most well known for the epic “Dune” series, over the course of his life, Herbert published roughly 30 books and short-story collections.

Despite never earning a degree from UW, Herbert served as a visiting professor in the early ‘70s, teaching a class entitled “Utopia/Dystopia.” Although he was a gifted writer, success didn’t come easy for Herbert, as his works were rejected time and time again before he found success. “Dune,” now considered a pillar of science fiction literature, was rejected 23 times by publishers.

Herbert passed away in February 1986 as a result of a pulmonary embolism. In recent years, “Dune” has seen a resurgence in popularity, after a movie adaption was released in October 2021.

Though only a student for a few years, his success means that Herbert undoubtedly goes down in history as one of the most influential on the list of UW alumni.

Reach writer Sofia Schwarzwalder at archive@dailyuw.com.

