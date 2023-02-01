Students of Yesteryear: Robert Osborne

Editor’s note: “Students of Yesteryear” is a weekly brief that looks back at notable alumni and their contributions to campus when they were students.

Robert Osborne, the well-known film historian, television presenter, and author graduated from the UW with a journalism degree in 1954.

Born in 1932, he grew up in Colfax, a small farming town about five hours east of Seattle. He was drawn to movies from a young age; as a high school student, he worked at not one, but two local movie theaters. At UW, Osborne was studious.

“[I was] not drinking or partying or having a good time. I was at the library,” Osborne said in a special episode of “Private Screenings,” which he hosted from 1995 to 2010.

He would often spend his Saturday nights combing through the movie section of The New York Times. Osborne was also a member of the former UW fraternity, Delta Upsilon.

Upon graduation, Osborne served in the Air Force for two years and was stationed in Seattle . During this time, he was introduced to acting, and began to dabble in the art through the local Seattle theater scene.

Upon the completion of his service, Osborne decided to give acting a real try. He packed his bags and headed down to Los Angeles, marking the start of his long and illustrious career.

In his early years, Robert was under a contract with Lucille Ball at Desilu Productions, but, ironically, it was Ball who encouraged him to pursue writing over acting.

In addition to serving as the anchor and host of Turner Classic Movies for many years, Osborne wore many hats — including writing for the Hollywood Reporter and authoring several books on the history of the Oscars. In later years, he also served as a red carpet greeter at the Academy Awards.

Osborne passed away at the age of 84 on March 6, 2017.

In 2020, Jennifer Bean was named the first Robert Jolin Osborne Professor of Cinema and Media. The endowed professorship was made possible by a $500,000 gift from the Robert Jolin Osborne Trust.

