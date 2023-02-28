The allure of the Northwest in the media: How things have changed (and how they’ve stayed the same) in the last 30 years.

The Pacific Northwest was a cultural hotspot in the 1990s and early 2000s. Filmmakers flocked to gloomy Seattle to capture the allure of the city and its surrounding areas. 1990s media centered around the Pacific Northwest traversed genre and audience but maintained one characteristic.

“It felt like they were different,” Stephen Groening, an associate professor of cinema and media studies said. “‘Singles’ is a romcom, but different. ‘Twin Peaks’ is a soap opera, but different. There is a theme of variations going on using the quirkiness or weirdness about the Pacific Northwest.”

One of these “different” pieces of media is the 1992 Cameron Crowe film, “Singles.”

“Billed as a romantic comedy, ‘Singles’ is actually about the lives of twentysomething Seattlities and their pathetic attempts at finding true love,” wrote The Daily in 1992.

“Director Cameron Crowe’s portrait of Seattle life is fun and light, if a bit unrealistic,” the review continued. “The shots of Seattle would make anyone want to live here, and hey, it's cool to see familiar hot spots on the big screen.”

The review is on the nose. Scenes of the Fremont Bridge, Gas Works Park, and Pioneer Square give an idealized taste of a grungy Seattle in the 1990s.

Cain Miller, a doctoral student in the cinema and media studies department, argues that both “Singles” and Seattle are emblematic of Generation X during the 1990s.

“Seattle is viewed as the geographical locale for Gen X,” Miller said. “Gen X is about living in the moment, wandering through life, figuring out who you are, and a lot of films from that era are rooted in that ideology.”

While the attitudes of the Gen X “twentysomethings” of the 1990s may have changed, Seattle still has a large demographic of young people. Has the appeal of Seattle changed since the era of “Singles”?

“As someone who spent his entire life living in Texas, Seattle still has an appeal to it in that it is still considered to be an art driven city,” Miller said. “The appeal of Seattle is still very much rooted in the fact that you have easy access to live music, art museums, art galleries, and smaller local movie theaters.”

Opposite to the romantic comedies of the 1990s, the Pacific Northwest was also the perfect location for anything eerie. The Daily’s original review of the 2002 film “The Ring” focuses on the notoriously depressing Pacific Northwest weather.

“Set in Seattle, this scary movie brings the viewers a montage of recognizable misty and cold Puget Sound locations on which to play up the dark, chilling feeling of the movie itself,” The Daily’s Natalie Findley wrote in 2002.

PJ Knapke, president of the UW Film Club, agrees.

“The combination of dark green and gray that you see everywhere in Seattle serves that vibe very well,” Knapke said. “The fact that it's wet all the time, it just feels uncomfortable.”

However, recent horror releases set in Seattle like “M3GAN” and thrillers like “Kimi” steer away from the unsettling atmosphere of the Pacific Northwest, and instead warn of the growing dangers of technology. While horror remains a staple of Seattle, the focus has changed.

The Daily of the 2000s also had much to say about everyone's favorite cultural phenomenon, “Twilight.”

“The story is set in Forks, Wash. but the movie is filmed in Portland, Ore,” the 2008 review of “Twilight” reads. “The scenery is lush and beautiful and thoroughly represents the Evergreen State through the movie’s use of dense coastline, coniferous forests, and of course, the rain.”

Groening believes that the setting of “Twilight” is more than just practical.

“‘Twilight’ works, because it’s on the Olympic Peninsula, set in the deep dark woods,” Groening said. “There’s something about the fact that there's still forest here and wilderness that is tied into fairytale and fantasy genres. The forest is dangerous, but also magical.”

While researching this article, I found myself cursing the previous writers at The Daily for not reviewing blockbuster hits like “10 Things I Hate About You.” Perhaps the media I searched for is only considered iconic because they retrospectively represent the era they were set in.

“Something that I think could be relevant here is the wave of 1990s nostalgia that we are currently seeing right now,” Miller said. “It's because we associate Seattle with that aesthetic, the fashion, the music, the coffee culture, all things that are rooted in Gen X, 1990s iconography and that aesthetic is very popular right now.”

All of this reflection on Seattle media and how it has evolved begs the question — has the Pacific Northwest lost its appeal in the media?

My answer is that maybe its appeal is just different.

“Seattle is thought of as a tech town now,” Groening said. “‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ makes more sense than ‘Twilight.’ ‘Grey's Anatomy’ makes more sense than ‘Frasier.’ There’s a way in which the identity of ‘the greens in Seattle are the greenest greens you've ever seen’ has been replaced by Amazon and Microsoft and the tech culture.”

However, the draw of being able to be your own weird self that 1990s Seattle offered has not gone away.

“This is the place with all the cool coffee shops, all the new music, this is where Kurt Cobain is from,” Knapke said. “It goes back to the idea that these films are about subcommunities that don’t feel comfortable in a lot of the other places in the U.S. finding a home here.”

Yes, Seattle has changed, and it's only fair that the media set here does too. In my professional opinion as a Pacific Northwest native who never wants to leave, the Pacific Northwest is still just as strange and inviting as it was 30 years ago.

