The rise and fall of Seattle's Kingdome

“The destruction of the Kingdome is sad - I'm sad. I saw my first baseball game there. Those lucky enough to have gone to Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium still recall seeing the perfectly groomed field for the first time. It was beautiful, they said. I never had the opportunity to go to legendary sports cathedrals, but I did go to the Kingdome,” The Daily wrote on Feb. 15, 2000.

Out of a carousel of Seattle’s sports stadiums, the infamous Kingdome was one of the most iconic — and contentious. Constructing a stadium of its magnitude meant that Seattle could finally run with the big dogs of sports, and the city flourished because of it.

Housing three different major league teams, the multi-use stadium operated from 1976 to 2000. The Kingdome opened its gates to thousands of eager fans in a massive ceremony on March 27, 1976. Fourteen days later, on April 9, 1976, the stadium hosted its first professional sporting event when the Seattle Sounders took on the New York Cosmos in an exhibition soccer match where more than 54,000 tickets were sold.

In the first autumn of its opening, the Kingdome welcomed its second team, the then-rookie Seattle Seahawks. Despite the Seahawks’ 2-12 record in their inaugural season, residents of Seattle celebrated the arrival of their own National Football League team.

The following spring, Major League Baseball made its return to the Emerald City. On April 6, 1977, the Seattle Mariners took up residency at the Kingdome where the M’s threw their first pitch. While the Mariners handed the California Angels the game, nearly 60,000 fans praised their home team nonetheless.

The Mariners’ time playing in the Kingdome grew sweeter with age. Making their debut in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, the 1995 season proved that the Mariners had finally put their game faces on. Frantic fans waited for hours to ensure that they got tickets for the American League Championship Series that year.

“Being in the Kingdome Sunday night was the coolest place to be on Earth at that time,” Brian Lewis wrote in an Oct. 10, 1995 article for The Daily. “When block 300-350 was called, my face lit up. Just like in those last three Mariners wins, I refused to give up hope — I was going to get tickets.”

For Seattle residents who did not enjoy the sporting extravaganzas at the Kingdome, the stadium hosted multiple concerts, college events, and business conventions. The largest event ever hosted at the stadium, though, was a Billy Graham evangelist crusade, which brought in 74,000 fans in May 1976. Paul McCartney hosted the first concert on June 10, 1976 with his “Wings Over America” tour, while other legends such as The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, and Madonna took the stage during the dome’s active years.

“The size of the Kingdome put [Mick Jagger] to the test, but I swear all 72,000 people could feel his presence no matter where they sat,” The Daily reported Oct. 16, 1981 regarding The Rolling Stones’ concert. “The Kingdome itself deserves a bit of respect. Concertgoers have maligned the facility for years, with just cause. This time around, though, the Dome had a better showing.”

All good things must come to an end though, and the Kingdome’s time had come. The shine of the stadium began to fade July 19, 1994, minutes before the Mariners were set to take on the Orioles. Four tiles from the dome’s roof crashed into the stands, delaying the game and inciting a heated debate over whether the stadium should be repaired or just torn down altogether.

“The Kingdome is fighting her death with dignity, class and sorrow,” one article from The Daily’s Feb. 15, 2000 edition claimed. “Construction crews have removed all the outdoor concourses, gutted the insides and knocked walls down. Yet she still stands. She remains proud, despite a slow, methodical death.”

To many, the Kingdome was a prized possession of Seattle. People who visited the stadium recall incredible moments of connection to those around them and the event they were attending. The dome-shaped ceiling prevented outdoor professional games from being postponed due to weather conditions, and its versatility allowed more than just sports fans to attend events there.

On the contrary, many other fans and Seattle residents believed that it was a dump. The unstable ceilings leaked and its amenities seemed to be less than state-of-the-art. One Reddit user claimed that “piss troughs”tainted the experience for fans attending events there, and the artificial, fluorescent lighting in the cavernous building caused fans and players to yearn for a more open air, sunlight-filled stadium.

Almost 25 years after the ropes were dropped in the Kingdome, the city of Seattle said goodbye to the controversial giant March 26, 2000. After much conversation and debate, the decision came to tear down the stadium to give way for newer, safer venues to be built on its grave, like Lumen Field, previously called Seahawks Stadium. In less than 20 seconds, the stadium was reduced to clouds of dust and rubble in a controlled implosion.

Onlookers observed the event from the nearby Beacon Hill, with local news cameras rolling. Some skipped with glee about the old giant finally being put to rest, while some sat pensive with thought, recalling all the great times they had experienced there.

In modern day Seattle, many residents have forgotten the impact that the Kingdome had on the city from 1976 to 2000.

Sale racks in Seattle vintage stores are littered with abandoned Kingdome merchandise, and newer, shinier stadiums occupy the ground it once rested on. The ghost of the Kingdome haunts the Seattle skyline now, but its footprint will always remain indented in the hearts of those who were graced with its presence.

Reach contributing writer Camden West at archive@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @camdenewest

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.