‘We've marched, we've protested, we've done all this — now, we stand proud as the Black Panther Party’

In June 1968, then-acting FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover named the Black Panther Party the number-one threat to the internal security of the U.S. In actuality, the Black Panther Party had been a collective of Black revolutionaries who saw the pain and suffering of their own community and came together to take direct action to protect and serve it, unapologetically and without fear.

“We dared to stand up against a brutal racist government and tell them, ‘No, we've had enough — we're not going to beg for our rights, we're going to take them’,” Elmer Dixon, co-founder of the Seattle chapter of the Black Panther Party, said.

Due to the successful demonization of the group by the media and government, many people don’t know about all the amazing work these courageous young Black individuals did for their communities.

“They made us into the bad guys,” Leathia S. Krasucki, former member of the Seattle chapter of the Black Panther Party and founding member of the UW Black Student Union (BSU), said. “But we were not. People wouldn’t have been out there if there was no police brutality, no discrimination — we would have been going about our happy lives.”

The Seattle chapter was the first to be founded after Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale created the organization in Oakland, Calif. in 1966, and it had deep connections to UW.

Dixon and his fellow founders were first inspired by a speech that activist Stokely Carmichael, who coined the term ‘Black Power,’ delivered at Garfield High School on April 19, 1967. His ideas represented a key moment in the Civil Rights Movement that was critical to the development of the party, empowering a second generation of young Black activists who stood on the shoulders of their parents' generation.

In April 1968, Dixon and some of his peers attended the West Coast Conference of Black Student Unions at San Francisco State University where they met Seale and expressed interest in forming a Seattle chapter. Seale then invited them to Bobby Hutton’s funeral, who was the first member to join the Oakland chapter at just 16 and the first to be assassinated.

“As I looked down and I saw little Bobby laying there with his leather jacket, his beret, his powdered blue shirt, his ‘Free Huey’ button — that was the uniform of the Black Panther Party — I looked at him and remember thinking that he was 17 years old, and I was 17 years old,” Dixon said. “That was the point where I was ready to die for the people. That was the moment.”

Two weeks later, Seale came to Seattle and laid down the rules of the Black Panther Party. The young men and women were required to read for two hours a day, go to political education classes twice a week, and arm themselves with two weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammunition, as Seale warned them of the very real danger they would face from the U.S. government and its various entities. And thus, the chapter was born.

In the meantime, guided by their “Ten-Point Program”, the Panthers developed survival programs: “pending revolution.”

“The Ten-Point Program was like a roadmap,” Dixon said. “It directed how we were going to create programs, how we were going to listen to the community, and how we were going to demand change. If they weren’t going to change, we were going to do it ourselves.”

Aligning with points three, five, and seven, a police alert patrol was created in order to protect the Black community from police brutality, the first free breakfast program for kids was created, and “liberation school” was held every summer. To address mother and infant mortality rates in the city, the Panthers also started the free medical clinic that is today’s Carolyn Downs Family Medical Center with the help of former UW neurology doctor John Green, staffed by third and fourth-year Black medical students.

The Panthers were even present at the 1968 sit-in that the BSU conducted in former President Charles Odegaard’s office, leading to the creation of the Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity. Many of the BSU members at the time were Panthers themselves.

“There’d been a connection all along,” Emile Pitre, founding member of the BSU, said. “We supported the Black Panther Party and the Black Panther Party supported us.”

Over the years, the FBI’s relentlessly egregious attempts to destroy the party through their illegal counterintelligence program, or COINTELPRO, would sadly succeed in 1982.

“We were the longest running chapter in the country,” Dixon said. “By that time, the war of attrition had taken its toll on the Black Panther Party. By that, I mean infiltration by agents, attacks by police, and brothers and sisters being put in prison.”

The Black Panther Party’s story is one of bravery, community service, and activism. Take a lesson from the Panthers. Organize, take direct action wherever possible, and when people try to shut you down, keep pushing — by any means necessary.

"While the Black Panther Party is no longer around, our legacy will live forever," Dixon said.

Reach contributing writer Lauryn Daniels at archive@dailyuw.com.

