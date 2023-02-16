What could’ve been: Seattle’s mistake in rejecting a commuter rail

The opening of the new light rail stops last fall has made the city more accessible than ever for both UW students and average citizens alike. As someone from the East Coast, I’m more than familiar with city maps covered in a sprawling and colorful maze of trains and subways, but I noticed a severe lack of such a network in Seattle.

I soon learned what many Washington natives already knew. King County citizens had the opportunity to begin building up their rail system in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but the proposal was voted down twice — much to the displeasure of modern-day Seattlites.

In 2023, this rejection is all but unanimously considered a bad call, so what happened? Why was the proposal for a commuter line rejected 50 years ago? What would our city look like today if the measure had passed?

To understand these questions, we must first examine the context in which this vote came to pass. Before any discussion of a King County rail system, Seattle’s public transit was solely offered via buses and a few remaining streetcar lines. But, as we know, buses are slow, unpredictable, and subject to the inconveniences of traffic — a huge issue in Seattle at the time.

In the wake of the Seattle World’s Fair, civic activist Jim Ellis introduced a package of 12 bond issues known as “Forward Thrust,” with the biggest of the proposals being a plan for a 45 mile rail system to connect downtown Seattle with the surrounding areas. Aided by $800 million of federal funds, citizens had to approve an additional $385 million in local taxes in order to make this dream a reality.

This reimagining of public transportation came as predictions of an economic and population boom in Seattle were sweeping the city, but there seemed to be a lack of consensus on where future growth would take place. Ellis’ proposed transit map operated under a “centralized employment” model, where the bulk of jobs would be at the heart of the city, while many others supported the idea of “satellite employment centers” in suburbs like Bellevue, Kent, and Auburn which did not demand the same type of large scale public transit.

Forward Thrust was on Seattle ballots in 1968, and while many big spending bond issues passed that year, the rapid rail transit plan remained unfulfilled. Proponents of the plan, determined to get it passed, managed to put trains back on the ballot in 1970 and the dispute raged on.

In its coverage of the issue, The Daily reported that it was a contentious debate even among professors at UW.

Seven professors conducted a study as private individuals and told The Daily in the May 13, 1970 edition that the plan would not meet its stated objectives and would be costlier than expected. They argued that the centralized employment plan was worse economically and environmentally, and left those inside the city footing the bill for a service outsiders would be using.

However, not everyone subscribed to that school of thought. The Daily interviewed math professor and spokesman for a pro-rail group, Maynard Arsove, who said that much of the transit planning that had been done in Seattle at the time was based on a study paid for by the “Highway department.”

Arsove claimed that arguments for a decentralized employment plan based on this study were “self-fulfilling predictions.” He also emphasized the amount of public input that went into the Forward Thrust Rail Rapid Transit Proposal as opposed to the “violations of due process” that plagued the construction of the Bothell Highway in 1969.

In the end, the rail transit plan failed yet again in 1970, and the $800 million went to Atlanta where the construction of their transit system, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), began shortly after.

So, what would have Seattle looked like if we had taken the leap into public investment in 1970? If we take a look at our neighboring city, Vancouver, and their SkyTrain we get a glimpse at what might’ve been. The SkyTrain opened in 1985, the same year Seattle’s light rail was set to open, had the measure passed in 1968. BC Transit then conducted a study in 1989 which found that Vancouver’s light rail and ferry system helped bring more than $5 billion in private investment into the city.

Similarly, Portland’s Metropolitan Area Express (MAX) that opened in 1986 prompted $1.23 billion in development near its line within just 10 years of operation. Even MARTA brings in an estimated $2.6 billion in economic activity every year.

Even outside of economic impacts, subways and trains are greener than highways, better for public health, and a more equitable form of transport. If Seattle had the expansive rail system introduced in the 1960s, it is very likely that many of the highways we know today would not have been needed.

While proponents of the decentralized growth model did have a more accurate estimate of the future of Seattle demographics, the 2010s saw a greater percent increase of Seattle’s population than its surrounding suburban areas for the first time in 100 years. Additionally, despite satellite employment centers becoming more prominent than predicted by rail advocates, modern-day citizens still have a strong desire for alternatives to monstrous highways.

The presence of a far reaching and consistent means of public transport could have mitigated the racially segregating effects of highways in urban communities, and could have improved economic mobility by expanding accessibility of vital resources for minorities all over the King County area.

While we can speculate all we want on what Seattle might’ve looked like if that vote had gone differently, we do have a train now. The light rail has undergone a recent expansion in our very own U-District, and there are several projects in the works meant to increase the network from 26 miles of rail to 62 miles.

The East Link, known as the 2 Line, was set to launch this year, and while construction delays have pushed that date further, we can still expect to see it in the near future. Both the 1 and 2 Lines are set to have their own extensions in 2024 and 2025, and if all goes well, there’s no indication that the city of Seattle will stop there.

