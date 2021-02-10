+2 News UW iSchool professor begins work on an ability-based design toolkit for more accessible technology By Sara Hamidi Contributing writer 5 hrs ago 0 Jacob O. Wobbrock, a human-computer interaction professor at the UW’s Information School, recently began a research program to utilize ability-based design to create a toolkit for developers so that they can build more accessible applications for users of all abilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.