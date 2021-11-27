Teves’ heroics propel Washington into Elite Eight

Indiana’s players stood frozen in disbelief on the muddy pitch at Husky Soccer Stadium as Washington wheeled off in celebration after Dylan Teves’ dramatic overtime winner.
It seemed as if time stood still when Teves lined up to strike the ball from 30 yards out. After receiving the ball from Lucas Meek, the UW forward had only one thing on his mind: score.
Teves did just that as his effort burst the back of the net, propelling the Washington men’s soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Indiana and into the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.
“I just felt like it was the time to hit it and hope it goes in,” Teves said. “This keeper is really good, so I felt like he’d have an opportunity to save it, but I just felt like the connection was there [when I shot it].”
Teves, who had a hat trick in the second round win over Portland, was on the scoresheet thrice yet again as he led the Huskies (16-1-2, 6-1-2 Pac-12) beyond the Hoosiers (15-6-1, 5-3-0 Big Ten). UW’s talisman has scored all six of Washington’s postseason goals.
Saturday’s match marked the fifth overtime victory of the season for the Huskies.
“More than what I can ever tell them, I think it’s just belief from past experience,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “The way you build true belief is by doing things and these guys have done it. The first time, you probably say something back in September like, ‘hey, we can do this’ and the second time you use that one, and all of the sudden, there’s true belief that overtime is our period.”
Refusing to quit, the Huskies came from behind twice in Saturday’s Sweet Sixteen matchup. While Indiana maintained the advantage on the scoreboard for much of the match, Washington began to take control of possession and put the Hoosiers under immense pressure in the second half.
“It’s hard because any of these games could be your last games and no one wants it to be their last game,” Clark said. “No matter how far you push it back, [that thought] is there somewhere. There was a moment where we just had to fight for our lives and we played that way.”
A pivotal point in the match, UW’s second equalizer turned the tide in favor of the Huskies. The man of the moment, Teves, found himself in the right place at the right time, as Lucas Meek’s looping cross found its way to the back post. The Hawaii native nodded home the ball, giving the Huskies a season-saving equalizer with just 15 minutes left in regulation.
“As Jamie said, just building that belief over the season,” Meek said. “You can see it in our first game that we won in overtime from Dylan. It’s a culture that’s been built up over the past couple years and confirmed this year. We’re just Dawgs, we’re going to fight until the end and not give into anything no matter what the circumstances are.”
Before Washignton took command, an energetic start from the Hoosiers put the Huskies under pressure straight from kickoff. Although UW created two promising opportunities in the first half, Indiana went into the break the happier of the two teams.
The Hoosiers made the crucial breakthrough midway through the first half when forward Victor Bezarra converted a penalty. Indiana’s No. 7 was brought down in the box after Ryan Sailor lunged into the tackle. Bezarra was cool from the penalty spot, converting his effort into the bottom right-hand corner, leaving UW goalkeeper Sam Fowler with no chance.
The crowd roared to life late in the first half when there appeared to be a handball by an Indiana defender just before the halftime whistle. The disgruntled home fans were not appeased when the referee elected to play on.
A marauding run from freshman midfielder Kalani Kossa Rienzi, which resulted in a tame effort and a Nick Scardina shot from a tight angle were the closest the Huskies came to scoring in the first half. As a point of offensive emphasis this season, set pieces have been key to the Huskies’ success. However, Washington, which averages 6.44 corner kick per game, did not create many opportunities to play to its strengths, only earning two in the opening period.
The Huskies came out of the locker room revitalized, creating an opportunity to level the match just two minutes into the second half. Teves, who is in sizzling form, made use of that opportunity, converting a penalty which eluded the fingertips of the diving Indiana keeper.
Although the Huskies were in the ascendancy early in the second half, a quick Hoosier response took the wind out of their sails briefly. It took just four minutes for Indiana to regain its advantage when Spencer Glass found the net. The Hoosier captain beat Fowler from an improbable angle after being played in down the left.
However, the Huskies found their stride, getting stronger as the game wore on.
“They were just tired,” Meek said. “We just outworked them and we were all over them and they’re a great team. Having that belief that we can do that to a top program like Indiana gives us even more confidence going into the next round.”
The Huskies look to advance past the Elite Eight for the first time in program history after faltering at this stage in the previous two years.
Washington will be back at Husky Soccer Stadium for the next round, taking on the winner of Duke versus St. Louis for a chance to make the College Cup.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
