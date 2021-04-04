Washington heads to NCAA tournament as No. 6 seed

Coming out of conference play on top of the Pac-12 standings, the Washington volleyball team earned the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.
This moves Washington up one slot in the rankings from No. 7, which was picked last weekend before the UW’s sweep of Cal. As Pac-12 champions, the Huskies (17-3 Pac-12) knew heading into Sunday’s selection that they would be an automatic qualifier for one of the 32 guaranteed spots. Forty-eight teams will participate in the tournament this year, and all rounds will be single-elimination.
The entire tournament will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, with the rounds taking place from April 14 to April 24. Washington will have a bye during round one, which begins April 14, and then will play the following day at 12:30 p.m. against the winner of Towson vs. Dayton.
This is the sixth time in program history that Washington has clinched the Pac-12 title and the third time under head coach Keegan Cook, who has been with the team for six years. The last time Washington won the conference, it entered the tournament at No. 7.
Five Pac-12 teams will head to the tournament this year, with UCLA earning an at-large bid and Oregon, Utah, UW, and WSU all earning top-16 seeds.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.