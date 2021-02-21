Washington’s offense comes up short on senior day

Offense was once again the achilles heel for the Washington Women’s basketball team against Colorado. Despite a strong finish, the Huskies were unable to overcome the poor offensive performance, falling to the Buffaloes 55-50.
The Huskies (6-12, 3-12 Pac-12) had a hard time making any shots go down in the first half, and were unable to find any sort rhythm offensively. Poor shooting and turnovers, made it very difficult for the Huskies to string together successive scoring possessions.
“It was an extremely physical game,” Head Coach Jody Wynn said. “ We were stagnant, if we could have knocked down a couple of more shots it might have opened up a bit more for us.”
Finishing the half with only seven made shots, the Washington offense once again started slowly. The 18 points the UW scored in the first half was the fifth time this season the Huskies did not score 20 points in the opening half.
“It was a tough night for our half court offense,” Wynn said. “We just couldn't get in to any sort of rhythm.”
After being down 13 at the end of third, the Washington offense came alive in the fourth, falling just short of a spectacular comeback. The Huskies were able to pull within two with just more than two minutes left but the Buffaloes (10-9, 8-8 Pac-12) made all of their free-throws down the stretch ending any chance of a comeback. Washington’s earlier offensive struggles were too much to overcome.
“Colorado was aggressive and they got themselves to the free throw line at the end of the game,” Wynn said. “That was the difference.”
Outside of the fourth quarter, three-point shooting was especially difficult for the Huskies. Time after time, an open Washington shooter just missed, the ball bouncing off the rim and into the hands of a Colorado rebounder. The Huskies shot abysmal 2-of-19 from beyond the arc in the opening three quarters.
“We got a number of shot attempts, I think we took 13 threes in the first half,” Wynn said. “ They played man to man and we just couldn’t get ourselves to the free-throw line against that man to man.”
Freshman Tameiya Sadler was Washington’s leading scorer with 17 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. The only other Huskies who scored in double-digits were junior forward Haley Van Dyke and junior center Darcy Rees who scored 16 and 14 points respectively.
Washington will next travel to Pullman, Wash. to take on Washington State Sunday, Feb. 28 in their final scheduled regular season game.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
