Plain’s dominance continues in Washington's first home game of the season

Through two hours of play, Gabbie Plain was nearly unstoppable in the circle.
After allowing one hit in the first inning, the senior pitcher went on to strike out 11 batters over the next five innings before Seattle U managed another hit in the seventh.
On the day, Plain had 13 strikeouts and allowed just two hits as the Washington softball team (17-2) won the game against Seattle U (10-11) by a score of 5-0 in what was its first home game in 657 days.
“Gabbie’s been so good for us this year,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “We’re just looking for her to continue to grow and learn. In the last few outings it’s been no hits until maybe the last inning or whatever, so maybe it’s good to just get that one out of the way and move on.”
Plain was putting on a show of accuracy all game long. The senior did not have a three ball count the entire night.
On the flip side, the UW offense provided enough for the comfortable victory.
While most of the Huskies' games have been defined with big hits and high scores, tonight with the cold weather, the ball did not fly as far as usual. Although one instant where the ball was on the move was when Sis Bates drilled a ball into right-center field that allowed her to round second and head to third.
As Bates slid into third, she had just hit her 17th triple in her career, setting a new Washington record.
Overall, Bates went 2-for-4 with one RBI to bring her season total to 17 through 19 games.
Another Washington player who had an effective offensive night was junior Baylee Klinger. On the day, Klinger went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. On the year, Klinger is batting .448 and has 26 hits.
With this being the first home game for Klingler and some of her teammates, nerves were a focal point for much of the team leading up to the game against Seattle U.
“That [nerves] was something that we talked a little bit about before the game started,” Tarr said. “Of course we want to play well in front of our friends and family and sometimes that just gets you extra amped, so we just said just monitor your energy level and be where you want to be energy wise and just keep it simple and do what we do.”
Washington will be back in action tomorrow at 1 p.m. against Portland State for their first game of its doubleheader.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
