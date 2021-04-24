Notes and Quotes: Huskies bring the energy for Day 11 of Spring practice

Defensive intensity was the biggest take away on day 11 of Washington football spring practice. The Huskies practiced in game situations on Saturday with strong defensive play once again being the highlight of the day.
Energy has been huge for the Washington defense this spring, after every turnover or big hit almost the entire defensive bench comes out to celebrate with the player who made the takeaway or tackle. The defense seems to feed off of this energy as they have consistently improved throughout spring practice.
“I don’t know how it is at other schools, but we’re just playing out of energy,” junior linebacker Jackson Sirmon said. “We’re just trying to have a good time and enjoy practice. I think it’s pretty obvious that we enjoy playing out there.”
Depth is also a huge strength for the Huskies defense currently, with talent across the board. Even established starters at positions like linebacker and in the secondary are feeling the pressure of competition as talented players push them from lower in the depth chart.
“The entire program is built on competition,” Sirmon said, “The goal is to always feel somebody trying to come up behind you and get better.”
Even with the achilles injury to star outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, the Washington defense has continued to play at a high level throughout spring camp. Although Tupuola-Fetui will be missed at outside linebacker, the depth of Washington’s pass rushers will make it easier to replace his production.
“It might seem kinda slim right now because of injuries and what not, but there's a lot of guys that can play.” redshirt senior linebacker Ryan Bowman said. “I wouldn't worry about it, don’t look at it as a setback.”
The Huskies are hoping to keep the energy going forward on both sides of the ball as they build momentum towards next Saturday’s spring game.
Other Notes:
Freshman quarterback Sam Huard had a difficult Friday throwing four interceptions including a practice ending pick-six. This trend continued Saturday when Huard threw another interception.
A battle is brewing in special teams for the starting place kicker. Returning starter senior Peyton Henry has missed multiple field goal attempts this spring, while junior Tim Horn has looked good, even making one from 52 yards out.
Sophomore wide receiver Taj Davis has impressed in the past few practices, including a spectacular 17-yard catch down the sideline on Friday.
