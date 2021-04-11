Bates’ first home run since 2018 lifts UW to victory

Fifth-year senior Sis Bates hit her first home run in 154 games, senior pitcher Gabbie Plain allowed just one hit, and the No. 6 Washington softball team won the final game of the series against Oregon State, 2-1.
Much like the rest of the weekend, Sunday’s game was dominated by pitching, with the UW scraping together just four hits while OSU managed just one.
Early on, that wasn’t the case though, as the Huskies (31-5, 8-3 Pac-12) A first inning run off of Oregon State starter Mariah Mazon (11-9) gave Washington an early 1-0 lead. Junior Baylee Klingler reached on an error with one out, took second base on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a sacrifice groundout, then scored on a triple from sixth-year senior Morganne Flores.
Washington’s lead didn’t last long, as freshman starter Sarah Willis wasn’t able to escape the second inning.
After a 1-2-3 first inning, Willis walked the bases loaded in the second and was unable to record an out before being replaced by Plain (20-0). The senior limited the damage, allowing just one hit and one run, the Beavers’ (15-7, 3-9 Pac-12) only run of the game. From there on, Plain cruised, allowing just two more runners, on an error and a hit batter in the fifth inning.
While Plain was able to keep the OSU offense in check, Washington’s bats were held down by Mazon for much of the game.
She allowed just one hit between the second and fourth innings, and looked to be matching Plain stride-for-stride, but all it took was one swing of the bat to break the 1-1 tie.
Bates stepped up to the plate with two outs in the fifth inning, trying to start a two out rally. She was able to get just enough of the bat under the ball to send it over the fence in center field, her first home run since 2018, giving the Huskies a 2-1 lead.
Although the home run may be unexpected when looking at Bates’ stats, she had hit plenty of deep fly balls so far this season, including sending one to the track earlier in the series.
A one run cushion was all Plain needed, as she held OSU scoreless the rest of the way, retiring seven straight batters to end the game, giving the UW a sweep of the conference games in the series.
On the weekend, Plain struck out 33 batters in 20 innings, increasing her NCAA-leading strikeout total to 227.
Washington returns home next weekend for a four-game series with No. 4 Oregon. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m.
