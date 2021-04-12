The UW's trailblazing women studies program turns 50

In 1970, Washington became the first and only state to legalize abortion by popular vote — three years before the U.S. Supreme Court would protect a woman's right to choose with its landmark decision Roe v. Wade. That same year, women at the UW began laying the groundwork for what would become one of the country’s first-ever women studies programs.
Now, 50 years later, that program has become the gender, women & sexuality studies (GWSS) department, a robust center of interdisciplinary learning and scholarship. GWSS celebrated its half-century milestone with a weeklong series of events.
In a conversation moderated by professor and department chair Shirley J. Yee, panelists from the program's founding reflected on the inspirations and challenges surrounding its creation.
In 1970, while volunteering in the Office of the Dean of Women, Julie Coryell was asked to teach a course focused on women's issues. Although grassroots "consciousness-raising" groups had sprung up across the country as part of the second wave of feminism with the intention of sharing information and resources about women's bodies and rights, no formal courses existed at the university level.
That spring, Coryell and two colleagues co-created and taught "Women 101," the first class of its kind at the UW. The syllabus covered a range of topics, like suffrage, birth control, and law, and helped pave the way for the further development of the curriculum and the establishment of the women studies program the following year.
San Diego State University was the first to establish its women's studies program, only a few months before the UW, in 1970.
The idea that studies of women and feminism should be treated as legitimate areas of scholarship faced plenty of criticism at the time, and a lack of women in the university's traditionally male-dominated departments only made things more challenging, Mary Logan Rothschild, the first acting director of the program, said.
"It was almost impossible … to have women professors at all, regardless of your discipline," Rothschild said during the webinar.
Rothschild studied at the UW for 10 years, eventually earning a Ph.D. During that time, she was the only woman in her American history graduate program, and she only had one professor in sociology who was a woman.
"Now, I don't think there's a student who could get through a university degree without having multiple women professors," she said.
The lack of resources for creating those first courses in women studies was another staggering challenge, Rothschild remembered.
"I literally spent 20-30 hours in research for every hour of class that I taught," she said, on the creation of her first course, "A History of Women's Rights and Feminism," which focused on suffrage, activism, and abolition.
By the time Yee, the first woman of color to be hired as a tenure-track UW faculty member, joined women studies in 1988, the program was entering another pivotal time. In addition to gaining departmental status and adding graduate and Ph.D. programs in the 1990s, the focus expanded to include more global and queer perspectives, as well as critical race theory. During this time, the idea of changing the name from women studies also emerged.
"Women were never studied in a vacuum," Yee said in an interview. "Sexuality, class, and race were always a part of the courses and the scholarship that we were producing." The name changed to gender, women & sexuality studies in 2011, and the department has continued to expand its lens to include queer and trans studies, sexuality courses, and global and BIPoC feminisms.
The week of events commemorating the 50-year anniversary opened with Dr. Beverly Guy-Sheftall's lecture "Say Her Name: The Urgency of Black Feminism Now" and closed with a conversation by the "Women of Color Collective & GWSS," hosted by Angela Ginorio and moderated by Madhavi Murty, signaling the department's central positioning of BIPoC voices and scholarship as it enters its sixth decade.
Like the trailblazers who created the Women Studies program in the 1970s, today's students exist in an era of intense social upheaval and widespread activism. The legitimacy of the study of women was never in question to those who inhabited that identity, but public perception of the field has continued to shift, and a new generation of students and activists is becoming interested in the kinds of courses offered through GWSS. Social justice, consent, gender identity, equity, and intersectionality are part of the new collective lexicon.
"Those are issues that are in the news now much more explicitly," Yee said. "And I think that there has been a heightened public awareness of the need to understand these issues … We also have a younger generation … of people who want to institute social change, social justice, and who are willing — much more willing than certainly my generation had been — [to challenge] conventional binary understandings of gender identity."
Thanks to the persistence of the generations before them, students are entering a new age of activism, with more abundant resources and experienced mentors to provide a solid foundation for the changes they envision.
That foundation is critical, according to panelist Lexie Evans, one of the early students of the UW's women studies program and eventual dean of student services at Seattle Community College. Evans stressed the importance of learning skills to build sustainable movements to prepare for the often long road of creating lasting change.
"That's, I think, one of the most important things that people walked away from Women Studies with," she said. "The philosophy that would allow you to go forward and do the work of saving the world."
Reach reporter Rachael Sage Payne at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RogueRachael
