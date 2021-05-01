Throwers shine for Washington at West Coast Relays

The Washington track and field team headed down to Clovis, California to try and meet qualifying marks before the Pac-12 and NCAA Championships.
The UW's men’s javelin athletes marked some of those improvements at the West Coast Relays on Friday evening. Overall, the three top collegiate finishers were all from Washington.
Junior Dalton Sugg led the way for Washington with a throw of 216 feet and 1 inch. That distance landed him in second at the event, only behind an athlete that was competing unattached.
Behind the Wenatchee native were two other Washington athletes, both who set new PRs.
Zach Annanie out of Nine Mile Falls came in third at the event with a throw of 214 feet. That was a big improvement, as the sophomore’s previous PR was 203 feet and 9 inches. Rounding out the event for Washington was freshmen Brady Gockel. The Kirkland native also set a PR with his throw of 199 feet and 3 inches, which placed him in fourth at the event.
Another group of Washington athletes looking to build up the momentum before the Pac-12 Championships are the men’s shot put throwers.
For the men’s shot put, the Huskies had the top two collegiate finishers, placing athletes in first and third place overall.
Competing in his hometown of Clovis, California, Jonah Wilson put on a show. The junior may have had some nerves early, as he had a foul on his first throw, however he then hit his grove and eventually ended up having the farthest shot put of night with a distance of 60 feet and 0.25 inches.
Washington then managed to have the second-best collegiate finisher in the event as well, with freshmen Sam Van Peursem coming in second place. The Bothell man had a foul on his last four throws of the day, but his second throw of 58 feet and 5.75 inches was good enough to hold onto third place.
Well the men’s throwers made some noise on the day, the same could be said about the women, especially Beatrice Asomaning. It seems as though this freshmen has been setting PRs and moving up the Washington school record book at nearly every event she competes in.
The Olympia native did all that Friday as she set a PR and moved up the UW record book in the discus.
It only took one throw for Asomaning to be the first place collegiate finisher, as on her very first throw of the day she threw the discus a distance of 170 feet and 10 inches. That throw also managed to move her to No. 6 all-time in Washington history.
Washington track and field’s next meet is back at home Friday, May 7 for the Ken Shannon invitation. Athletes will be looking to improve upon their numbers, as the event is the last before the Pac-12 Championships that get underway Friday, May 14 in Los Angeles.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
