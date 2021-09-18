Huskies record first victory of season in all-around performance against Red Wolves

Following their first 0-2 start to a season in 13 years, maybe all the Huskies needed was a little bit of rain.
As football weather returned to Seattle, the Washington football team had its way with Arkansas State from start to finish behind a well-oiled offense and shut-down defense, recording its first victory of the season, 52-3.
“The momentum that we had coming out of spring football and out of training camp, that’s what it looked like,” Washington head coach Jimmy Lake said. “It was awesome to see us put our players in a position to make plays.”
After scoring only 17 points across the first two games of the season, the Huskies (1-2) put 28 points on the scoreboard by halftime, averaging 7.2 yards per play against the Red Wolves’ (1-2) defense.
Things didn’t begin quite as nicely for Washington, though.
On the first drive of the game, the UW went three-and-out and were met by a smattering of boos from the Husky fans that made the trek to Husky Stadium to watch their struggling team.
But on the second drive of the day, Washington began to open up the playbook, relying on freshman receiver Jalen McMillan for a bulk of the offensive production.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris hit McMillan for his longest pass of the season, 39 yards down the right sideline to set up the UW in Arkansas State territory. Senior running back Sean McGrew got his first action of the season on the drive, which eventually resulted in a 14-yard touchdown reception from junior tight end Cade Otton on a 4th and 1 to put the Huskies in front, 7-0.
“Any time you can score it’s going to give you mojo,” Morris said. “On a 4th and 1, a big moment like that, it definitely gave us some juice for the rest of the game.”
Otton’s touchdown opened up a stretch of four straight Washington drives that ended in a touchdown, going for 88, 80, 80, and 93 yards, as the Huskies built a 28-0 lead. McGrew found the end zone on the second drive, starting tailback Richard Newton scored on a two-yard direct snap on the third, and McMillan caught his first collegiate touchdown to cap off the impressive stretch.
The most noticeable change for the UW offense from its first two games was Morris’ ability to connect with wide receivers on deep passes.
Nine Washington passes went for 15 or more yards, including five for 30 or more yards. McMillan alone caught three passes for 30-plus, including a 33-yard touchdown in the second quarter that essentially put the game away at 28-0. It was a breakout performance from the freshman wide receiver who finished with 10 receptions for 175 yards. He entered the game with just one collegiate reception and played sparingly so far in 2021 due to an injury that forced his status to be week-to-week.
“Jalen, he’s a special player going down the field in terms of catching the ball and running by defenders,” Lake said. “But he’s also very shifty underneath. He’s a hard guy to tackle. I love his competitive nature. You can feel that at practice, he wants to go out and get it. He’s got good size, good length, he can jump, he can run, it’s what you want your wide receivers to look like. It’s nice having him back.”
The Huskies’ success through the air opened up some room on the ground. Washington tallied 200 rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry. McGrew was the most effective of the UW tailbacks, scoring two touchdowns on 5.2 yards per attempt.
McGrew’s second touchdown of the game came in the third quarter, as he raced up the middle for two yards, pushing the lead to 35-0.
After junior wide receiver Terrell Bynum caught an early fourth quarter touchdown to increase the UW lead to 42-3, marking the end of Morris’ day. The redshirt freshman quarterback finished the day with 367 yards, going 23-for-39 with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Heralded freshman quarterback Sam Huard saw his first action in the purple and gold, going 2-for-5 for 31 yards on a drive that resulted in a field goal.
Not only did the offense get going, but the UW defense found its footing against a pass-heavy offense it typically succeeds against.
Washington limited the big play well, not allowing Arkansas State to complete a 30-plus yard pass. The 48 rushing yards allowed were also a big victory for the Huskies, who had struggled to stop the run for much of the season heading into the game.
Prior to Saturday, the Huskies had not forced a turnover all season, but were able to produce three takeaways in the second half.
The final points of the game came from the defense when redshirt freshman lineman Faatui Tuitele applied a huge hit on Arkansas State quarterback Layne Hatcher on fourth down. Tuitele’s hit jolted the ball loose and outside linebacker Bralen Trice was there to scoop the ball up, returning it 72 yards to give the Huskies their seventh touchdown of the game.
With Pac-12 play beginning next week, the victory will give the Huskies a huge confidence boost. Cal comes to Husky Stadium next Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. as Washington looks to even its record at 2-2.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
