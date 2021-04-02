Washington pummeled by USC in second half, lose 5-0

Four goals conceded in 19 minutes is not a recipe for success.
But that’s exactly what happened during the Washington women’s soccer match against USC in southern California.
The Huskies could not get anything going offensively and were torched in the second half defensively, falling 5-0 to the Trojans in their second loss of the season.
USC’s five goals matched the total Washington had surrendered all season prior to Friday night. It was also the only match in which it has allowed multiple shots to hit the back of the net.
The UW defense held for the first 45 minutes, not allowing a single shot on frame, and applying some pressure of their own, with three shots on goal and the match was in hand by halftime. With the score tied 0-0, it seemed as if the Huskies were alive and kicking, as the offense pushed forward, characterized by the regular counterattacking footy from the Washington side.
But the second half brought the best out of USC, and the worst out of UW. The Trojans repeatedly pushed the Huskies back, and bagged some wonderfully orchestrated goals, to go along with moments of brilliance.
The Huskies’ (7-2-2, 3-2-2 Pac-12) collapse was a short one, with the game slipping away in a matter of ten minutes. It only required the Trojans (5-3-1, 4-3 Pac-12) seven minutes after halftime to break the deadlock, with junior forward Penelope Hocking scoring the first goal of the night on a breakaway, following an errant clearance from the UW backline in the 53rd minute.
Hocking went on to bag two more within the next eight minutes, one coming from the spot in the 56th minute, and finishing off the hat trick with a firecracker into the top right from long range in the 61st.
Washington hopes to bounce back soon, as they face No. 5 UCLA on Sunday, April 4 at 2 p.m., in the last game of their southern road trip.
Holmes tears ACL, team confirms
Another major blow for the Huskies came, as the team confirmed that redshirt junior Shae Holmes will miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL tear suffered against Utah just one week ago.
A regular starter, Holmes had provided both defensive reliability and the occasional offensive spark from the center back position for the Huskies this season.
Washington’s reliance on the backline will be tested in the coming weeks, with head coach Nicole Van Dyke’s squad forced to look to others to fill the role that Holmes occupied so well.
