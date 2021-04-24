Washington swept by Stanford again to end its Pac-12 season

Last weekend, the Washington men’s tennis team was swept by Stanford. The team headed into the Pac-12 Tournament looking for a different result, but it proved to be the same story for the Huskies, dropping the match to the Cardinal, 4-0.
The season for the Huskies (10-11, 1-7 Pac-12) has been filled with struggles in the doubles matches and Saturday’s match against the Cardinal (10-4, 7-1 Pac-12) was no different. Giving Stanford an early 1-0 lead, the Cardinal went into the singles matches with confidence and maintained their momentum.
Washington sophomore Clement Chidekh finished his impressive season with a singles loss against No. 91 ranked Axel Geller. Losing the first set 6-2, the French transfer was unable to turn things around and lost the second set 6-2 to give Stanford another point.
As the only freshman on the team, Han-Chih Lin played his first Pac-12 Championship match against Stanford. However, it proved to be a disappointing debut for Lin, quickly losing in two sets, 6-2, 6-1.
Junior Jack Pulliam was unable to continue the hopes for a Washington win, as he lost both sets 6-3 and officially put an end to Washington’s season.
Junior Jack Davis had an unfinished match and proved that he could hold his own against his opponent. Losing the first set 6-0, Davis didn’t let that get to his head and won the second set 6-1. However, the overall match had already finished and Davis’ match came to an end as he was up 4-2 in the third set.
Sophomore Ewen Lumsden and sophomore Jack Pulliam also had close matches that went unfinished due to the match ending at a 4-0 score.
The Pac-12 Championships were a chance for the Huskies to redeem a disappointing season but weren’t able to do so in Saturday’s match.
However, the Huskies have a very young team and a bright future in front of them. Chidekh, Lin, and Lumsden are all either sophomores or freshmen and have proven their capabilities to play at a high collegiate level. With the season coming to an early end, it will be interesting to see what the young team will be able to accomplish in future seasons.
Any individual making the postseason for the UW will learn about their fate in May.
