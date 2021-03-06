No. 1 Washington starts a strong title defense on Lake Las Vegas

The No. 1 Washington women’s rowing team last raced Feb. 29, 2020 where they completed a three-race sweep of No. 18 USC on Lake Las Vegas.
More than a year later and the Huskies were back in Las Vegas, only this time starting off their 2019 title defense with a three race sweep of No. 19 Washington State.
Opening up the day for UW, the top varsity four boat got off to a good start, as they rowed a 7:21.09 time, while Washington State’s V4+ boat followed with a 7:33.35 time.
The next race of the day was more of the same, with Washington’s second varsity eight and Washington’s third varsity eight both beating Washington State’s second varsity eight. UW’s 2V8+ boat rowed a 6:33.37 time, followed by the UW 3V8+ boat rowing a 6:45.55 time and WSU’s 2V8+ coming in third with a 6:57.48 time.
In the final race of the day, the Washington varsity eight, coxed by Nina Castagna, finished the day the same way it started, with Washington winning the race with open water between the boats.
The UW V8+ rowed a 6:21.36 time beating the Washington State V8+ team who rowed a 6:40.40 time. At last year's opening day on Lake Las Vegas, the Washington V8+ boat coxed by Marley Avritt rowed a time of 6:29.5.
The Huskies will be back in action on the Montlake Cut for the Class Day Regatta Mar. 27.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.