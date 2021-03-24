News Provost discusses increasing diversity on campus in town hall By Yash Katwal Contributing writer Mar 18, 2021 0 Instead of being greeted by a bustling crowd and a live music performance at this year’s annual Provost’s Town Hall, most attendees sat holed up in their rooms. That didn’t stop Provost Mark Richards from addressing the impact students and faculty have made over the last year while also talk…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.