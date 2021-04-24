Huskies bounced in Pac-12 Tournament semifinals by Cardinal

The Pac-12 season is done for the Washington women’s tennis team.
After defeating Arizona in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday, Washington couldn’t hang with Stanford in Saturday’s semifinals, dropping the doubles point on its way to a 4-2 loss.
Doubles began well for the Huskies (15-8, 5-5 Pac-12), with 5-3 leads on courts one and two, but the Cardinal (13-3, 8-2) rallied, winning 7-5 on court four and handily beating the Huskies on court three, 6-3. Washington’s pair of senior Vanessa Wong and freshman Sarah-Maude Fortin did not finish their match, with the point already decided. The score was 6-5 Stanford at the conclusion of doubles play.
Dropping the doubles point proved costly, as the Huskies sunk into an early hole in singles play. The UW lost in straight sets on courts four, five, and six, sealing the deal on their Pac-12 season.
The fate of the match lay on junior Zoey Weil on court six, but she was unable to force a third set, falling in a tiebreaker.
Despite the loss, some of the UW players put up strong performances. Wong won 7-6 (5), 6-4 from the top spot, junior Sedona Gallagher also came out with a win, 6-2, 6-4 on court three, while Fotin’s match on the second court did not finish with the overall match already decided. Fortin was leading 6-3, 6-6 at the time.
Although the Huskies’ Pac-12 season may be over, the team will find out whether it qualifies for postseason play on Monday, May 3 at 3 p.m during the NCAA selection show. If the UW does not qualify as a team, some of the players will likely make the individual tournament following later in the month.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
