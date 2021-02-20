Improved defense pushes Washington over Cal on Senior Night

On a day when baskets were overwhelmingly hard to come by at times, improved defense was the saving grace for the Washington men's basketball team as it snapped a four game home losing streak with a 62-51 victory over Cal.
In a matchup between the Pac-12’s two lowest scoring games, nobody expected a shootout, but in the first meeting between these two, the Huskies (5-17, 4-13 Pac-12) allowed the Golden Bears (8-17, 3-15 Pac-12) to go 55.4% from the field and 42.3% from three. Saturday night, Washington stepped up big defensively, garnering enough stops to overcome its muddled offensive performance.
The Huskies limited the Golden Bears to just 26.7% from the field, holding them without a basket for the game’s final eight minutes. It marked the third time in the past four games that Washington has held its opponent to 65 points or less, a statistic that head coach Mike Hopkins attributed to improved play at multiple levels on the defensive end.
“Our defense was better tonight...” he said. “I thought there was some really good post defense. We did a good job on their three-point shooters, knowing where they were and taking away their space.”
With regards to their three-point defense, the Huskies held the Golden Bears to 3-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc, just over a month after allowing 11 threes to the same team.
“We took away the three-point shot,” Hopkins said. “They didn’t get a lot of good looks and I thought that was a huge part of the game.”
In addition, a key factor in Washington’s improved defensive performance was better rebounding. The Huskies rank lowest in the Pac-12 in total rebounds per game, averaging just 30.2, but they kept the margin on the glass relatively even against the Bears, narrowly losing the rebounding battle 40-38.
The next step for Washington on the defensive end will be eliminating some of the unnecessary fouls. The Huskies continued to struggle to defend without fouling Saturday night, as six players finished with at least three fouls. On the night, Washington sent Cal to the free throw line a whopping 27 times.
Following the game, Hopkins mentioned that preventing teams from making a living at the charity stripe is something his team needs to focus on as the season winds down.
“Keeping [other teams] off the line is big, especially moving forward,” he said.
Moving on, though the Huskies struggled to take care of the ball, giving it away 14 times, they limited the Golden Bears to just seven points off turnovers, while forcing the Bears to cough it up 10 times. Moreover, Cal failed to score a single fast break point, which senior guard Quade Green alluded to following the game.
“Even though we turned the ball over, we played transition defense pretty good,” he said.
After allowing a season-low 51 points, Washington will look to build off its improved defense when it heads to Tempe to take on Arizona State on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.