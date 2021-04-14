Huskies stay hot with midweek sweep of Bulldogs

The Washington women’s tennis team now has not played a full seven-point match in nearly two weeks. Taking their talents across the state to Spokane, the UW ended Gonzaga in an abbreviated 4-0 midweek matinee sweep for their fourth consecutive victory.
A late addition to the shape-shifter of a schedule that has been the 2021 season, Wednesday afternoon’s victory preserved a perfect non-conference record for the Huskies (13-6, 4-5), who continue to bolster their resume in the final few matches of the regular season.
Following a decisive doubles-point victory, the women pushed the throttle even further forward in singles play, guided by the powerful forehand strokes of senior top-singles player Vanessa Wong.
After a tough loss to Oregon’s number one player on Friday, Wong rebounded in Wednesday’s match with a resounding 6-2, 6-0 victory on the other side of the Cascades, finishing off her opponent to start a domino-effect of singles victories for the Huskies
Not long after Wong’s match came to a close, junior Nika Zupancic stayed perfect in her return from Slovenia, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.
Since Zupancic first returned to the team to face Colorado on Apr. 2, neither she nor the Huskies as a whole has lost a match. That match against the Buffaloes also stands as the last time an opponent has pushed the overall match to a full seven-points against the Huskies.
The last singles match to finish — junior Zoey Weil’s win at sixth singles — appeared initially as though it might last a mere matter of seconds. Weil cruised to a 6-0 first-set win in 23 minutes before wrapping up the second set 7-6 (4) to put a stamp on the victory.
In the weeks leading up to the postseason, the Huskies have added a few more opportunities to add to their resume with dominant wins over non-conference opponents.
Wednesday’s match against Gonzaga further solidified Washington as deserving of a bid in the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship bracket. The UW also added a road matchup with San Diego next week for another potential opportunity to do so.
First, though, the Huskies look to take care of business in their final Pac-12 matchup of the 2021 season — an Apple Cup matchup with WSU on senior day this Friday afternoon.
The Huskies handled the Cougars earlier this year, winning 5-2 in a match that didn’t count toward conference standings. A lot has changed since then, however, as the Huskies prepare for their final home match of the year at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
