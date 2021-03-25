Washington searching for consistent outfield starters ahead of ASU series

With 24 games under its belt, there has been plenty of time for the No. 6 Washington softball team to figure out its starting lineup.
During the opening weekend of Pac-12 play it appeared that UW head coach Heather Tarr may have finally been settling on a favorable lineup, with Gabbie Plain pitching, Morganne Flores catching, and the infield remaining the same for both games against Arizona.
But aside from junior left fielder Sami Reynolds, the Huskies’ (22-2, 2-0 Pac-12) outfield rotation has been anything but consistent in 2021.
“The outfield is very deep, but sometimes the reality of everyone playing out there isn’t there,” Tarr said. “But with this group of outfielders, every single one of them could match up in one of our games in the future.”
It appeared that sophomore Jadelyn Allchin had the shoe-in for the center field spot, starting eight straight games to open the season, but a hamstring injury suffered during the Husky Classic two weekends ago forced her out of the lineup for the recent homestand.
Even before the injury, some questions arose around Allchin’s starting role when she was mysteriously removed from the lineup during Washington’s trip to Hawai’i in early March, but Tarr later confirmed that absence was due to a minor injury as well.
The inconsistency in the lineup has not been a product of poor play, though.
As a freshman, Allchin was batting .294 with a .360 on-base percentage, starting all 25 games in center field. In 15 games and 13 starts in 2021, Allchin has improved her average to .333 with a .421 OBP and has hit four home runs. Her fielding was also a non-issue, with only one error in 40 career games, including two outfield assists.
“I’d like to build some consistency out there, but with Jadelyn being injured it hasn’t really been in the most consistent situations, so the depth has helped us,” Tarr said.
One of those key pieces in the depth chart is graduate senior Kaija Gibson, who has started in center field during Allchin’s absence.
The Redmond, Washington native is batting a career-best .330, going 10-for-30, with a .545 OBP and 10 RBIs. Now in her fifth season at the UW, Gibson has bounced between positions her entire career, from right field, to first base, to designated player, but playing center is her natural position.
“It’s definitely a different look on the field and a lot more communication,” she said. “You’re communicating with the left fielder, right fielder, second baseman and shortstop. It’s where I grew up playing before I got to the UW. I feel super comfortable there, it’s one of my favorite places to be. I really enjoy it, but it’s not that different other than the communication pieces.”
Right field has been even more chaotic for the Huskies this season, with five different players getting starts, including three from Gibson. Junior Madison Huskey has made the most starts at the position, with 10, followed by senior Livy Schiele’s six, and three from freshman Lilly Agan. Junior infielder Baylee Klingler also started one game in right field.
The production in right field has been less-than-optimal in recent weeks, with only two hits coming in the past six days from Huskey and Schiele. Not much separates the two statistically, with Schiele a career .264 hitter while Huskey has batted slightly better at .288. Other statistics are similar, with Huskey leading by .020 in OBP, but producing much more power, with 10 career home runs to Schiele's zero.
Fielding has not been a problem for either player, with the only error between the two coming during Schiele’s first season at Washington, in 2019.
Although Huskey and Schiele provide valuable experience, Agan may provide the most upside of the bunch.
One of Washington’s highly-regarded recruits in the 2020 class, Agan arrived from East Coweta High School in Newnan, Georgia, the same high school as Washington teammate Kelley Lynch.
In 16 games and 10 starts, Agan is batting .375 with two triples and seven RBIs. With more consistent playing time down the road, the Georgia native may be able to provide the stabilization opposite Reynolds the Huskies have been searching for since 2019.
For now, the playing time is erratic, and Agan is doing her best to prove the value of her bat.
“My approach is just to keep things simple and not try to do too much,” she said. “When I’m trying to do too much is when I find myself struggling. I just need to try to stay true to who I am. My big thing is placing the ball, and when I’m trying to burn the outfielders and things like that, is when I end up popping it up to the left fielder twice in a row.”
The next opportunity for Washington to figure out its outfield rotation comes this weekend as the team hits the road for the first time in two weeks, heading to Tempe to face No. 14 Arizona State. The Sun Devils (17-6, 0-3) were swept in their first Pac-12 series of the season to the No. 2 UCLA Bruins. First pitch of the four-game series between the Huskies and Sun Devils is scheduled for Friday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
