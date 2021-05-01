Huskies begin quest for national championship against Lopes

After a two week break to rest and recoup, the Washington men’s soccer team is gearing up for a return to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive year.
Although the Huskies (10-3-0, 7-3-0 Pac-12) ultimately fell short of the Pac-12 title this season, they were consistently ranked within the nation's top 10 teams, leading to hopes of a deep tournament run.
“There’s been a great winning mentality about this group,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “I thought there would be more hiccups along the way. We lost one silly game along the way, but it was a pretty consistent process throughout the spring and most of the top teams managed to do that.”
Washington will face Grand Canyon in the first round of this year’s tournament. Although the Lopes (8-1-0, 7-0-0 WAC) are certainly the underdogs against the high-powered Huskies, they will certainly prove to be a tough test. GCU was undefeated in the WAC regular season, winning eight straight games, before losing their second round tournament game to Air Force.
The Lopes know how to find the net, scoring 17 goals in just seven regular season games. However, GCU has only shut out their opponents on three occasions this season, with one of those being a 2-0 first round victory over Seattle U in the WAC tournament.
Washington has had experience in big games, having beaten two top ten teams this season already while GCU has yet to face a ranked opponent. Additionally, the Huskies’ experience in close matches, including two overtimes, will be crucial in a tournament setting.
“I think the Pac-12 sets you up incredibly well for those situations,” Clark said. “I don’t think we’ll see a team that plays better soccer than Oregon State or has better individuals and I don’t think you ever see a team that presses better than Stanford. There’ll be teams that cause us trouble, but on both ends of the spectrum, we’ve seen it.”
Although GCU has yet to play the elite teams in the nation this season, the team has experience over the past few years, with three returning starters who were part of past teams that went 5-2 against top 25 opposition.
After losing in heartbreaking fashion against Stanford in its previous match, Washington hopes to use that defeat as motivation in this year’s tournament run.
Additionally, the UW will look to build on their 2019 tournament run where they reached the quarterfinals for the second time in school history.
“The hope would be that that game is a motivator, but certainly an experience,” Clark said. “There’s a real desire to be wanting to do a little more than we were able to do in the conference.”
The Lopes will also have some added motivation of their own coming into the tournament, as head coach Schellass Hyndman will retire after the conclusion of the season. Hyndman has been an integral part of GCU’s recent success and has vast experience. The match against Washington will be his 57th tournament game.
“In this sport, it’s such small margins,'' Clark said. “Doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it’s going to be a tough game. They were 8-0 going into last weekend and any team to win eight straight games is pretty darn good.”
UW and GCU kick off at noon on Sunday, May 5 in North Carolina to begin the 2021 tournament.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
