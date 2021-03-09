Brown, Smith lead Huskies to midweek win against Pilots

Michael Brown’s first season with the Washington baseball team has had some memorable moments — especially for a true freshman.
Tuesday night, though, he had maybe his biggest hit as a Husky to date, slapping an opposite-field double to left against Portland starter Jacob Dobmeier (0-1) to give Washington a 2-1 lead.
“Michael’s slowly starting to figure out what people are trying to do to him,” UW head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “Talking about a guy who hardly had a high school season last year because of COVID-19, and now he’s here and getting pitched to like people pitch a four or five-hole guy.”
Brown’s two-out double to score senior Ramon Bramasco was part of a UW offensive performance that had flat-lined all night long — aside from one brief, very steep peak in the bottom of the sixth inning.
After scattering three hits throughout the first five frames, the Huskies trailed 1-0 heading into the home half of the sixth. With one out, junior Braiden Ward singled and came around to score on a double down the left-field line from Bramasco. From there, Brown’s double and some stifling UW defense did the rest, giving the Huskies a 2-1 mid-week win over the Pilots.
“Actually, the pitch before that, [Coach Meggs] called me out of the box and said, ‘All we need is a line-drive to the opposite-field gap,’” Brown said. “And that’s what I did, just put a good swing on it."
Outside of the sixth frame, the Huskies (5-6) failed to string together any sort of offensive production, going just 4-for-24. However, at the end of the day it didn’t matter.
Those three hits in the sixth inning set up the UW bullpen with enough room to work six-straight scoreless after spot-starter Nate Weeldreyer departed the game after 2 1/3 innings. Headlined by junior reliever Gabe Smith (1-1), who bounced back from a difficult start to the season with 3 1/3 shutout innings during the heart of the game, the bullpen continued to be a key pillar of the team against the Pilots.
Smith, who entered Tuesday night’s matchup with a 13.50 ERA and a blown save in the Washington's season-opening loss against UCI, dropped his season mark to 5.06 and allowed just two Pilots (3-7) to reach base all night.
Once he strode off the mound for the final time, Smith’s bullpen comrades received some help from a rejuvenated Husky defense. Filled with some life following their sixth-inning outburst, the UW defense strung together clutch individual plays to maintain the lead.
On a sharply hit ball to center to lead-off the top of the seventh, Ward sped to his left in center, making a nice diving stop to save a double with no outs. Later, in the eighth, UW sophomore Noah Hsue did the same from his spot at second base, saving a lead-off hit.
"We have a whole lot of freshmen faces and a whole lot of veteran, older guys," Brown said. "Getting everybody together, getting everybody mixed up — it’s fun.”
When UW junior reliever Davis Delorefice entered the game with two outs in the eighth, he needed just three pitches to strikeout one Portland batter and keep his team moving in the right direction.
He went on to pitch a near-perfect ninth, striking out all three batters and preserving his team’s lead for the four-out save, his first of the season.
“Davis [Delorefice], you know, he’s everything you want in a college baseball player,” Meggs said. “He could play left field for us, he could play center. He could in the three-hole, but we like him out there at the end of the game. He gives us everything he has, every day.”
Aside from Delorefice’s save and the rest of the work from the UW bullpen, Brown’s two-out double in the Huskies’ two-run sixth inning proved to be the difference, as they provided just enough offense when they most needed it to come away with the win.
“It was a good win,” Meggs said. “You know, we’re still tryin’ to find our way, we need to be better offensively, but that was a good team win. We used a lot of guys. We saw some arms out of the bullpen. We were happy with the outcome.”
The Huskies host a mini three-team tournament this weekend, starting on Thursday, when Seattle University and WSU take the field at Husky Ballpark. The UW will play both teams twice, culminating in a double-header on Saturday afternoon.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
