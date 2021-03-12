Washington hits woodwork twice but can’t find the net, dropping first game under Van Dyke to Stanford

After a hot start to the season, the Huskies are no longer undefeated.
The No. 22 Washington women’s soccer team found themselves up against stiff opposition Friday. In its first ranked matchup of the season, the UW was up against the No. 21 Stanford Cardinal, losing the game 1-0.
Both sides started the game with a sense of urgency, with back-and-forth counter attacks in the first ten minutes. In the 20th minute, the Cardinal (4-2) found their groove, pinning the Huskies (4-1-2) back with an extended spell of possession, continuously working the ball across the back line, forcing the Dawgs to spread the midfield and creating gaps for incisive distribution.
But Washington stood firm, led by superb fullback play from senior Mary Johnston and junior Tasia Kravitz, allowing only one shot on target in the first half. Johnston’s relentless and full-contact tackles minimized the influence of the Stanford wingers.
“Mary’s just a warrior,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “Good going forward, good defending, she’s obviously got a lot of grit and she’s been someone who's really come a long way.”
The world was robbed of a worldie in the 33rd minute, as junior Summer Yates executed a perfect Cruyff turn, sending her mark to the market and opening up the lane for a right footed firecracker. The shot rattled off the crossbar, though, leaving the crowd of family and friends groaning in angst. Washington struck the woodwork again in the 70th minute as junior Ruby Hellstrom struck the post from close range.
From the 60th minute on, Stanford imposed itself on the UW, with the ball almost exclusively in the Washington half. The occasional counter attack arose for the Huskies, but the game was controlled by the Cardinal. Despite a lack of shots, the Stanford passing allowed no room for Washington to gain a foothold.
“Whenever you play against Stanford you have to be comfortable not having the ball,” Van Dyke said. “They’re a very good possession-oriented team, that’s their whole game.”
And the Washington back line could only hold out for so long, and in the 79th minute found itself trailing for the first time this season. A through ball from senior Madison Haley saw freshman forward Catherine Paulson break the UW backline, as she slotted the ball past redshirt junior Olivia Sekany.
“We had very good chances, but we let them get in behind us once and they capitalized, that’s just what good teams do,” Van Dyke said.
The Huskies couldn’t find their way back, dropping their first game of the season, in a contentious matchup.
Washington looks to get back to winning ways on Sunday, March 14 against the No. 24 California Golden Bears (3-1) at 1 p.m.
Reach contributing writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
