Huskies come together to celebrate 160 years since UW’s founding

On Oct. 15, Huskies came together to celebrate Homecoming weekend, including the football game against UCLA, and UW’s 160th anniversary. W Day is filled with many events where students can get a free W Day T-shirt, popcorn, and UW cookies. W Day occurs once every year on the Friday before the Homecoming football game.
The celebration occurred in Red Square, starting with an appearance from UW President Ana Mari Cauce.
Rainy Dawg Radio, UW’s student-led radio station, played a variety of music on stage in the morning as students participated in different events. If students are interested in hearing more from Rainy Dawg Radio, tune in online during their scheduled hours throughout the week.
At 11:30 a.m., the Husky Marching Band and UW Cheer & Dance performed “Bow Down to Washington” and other classics, attracting crowds on Red Square.
“It is very neat to see the students and faculty come out and gather at Red Square to see us perform. It is an enjoyable event,” Dr. J. Brad McDavid, director of the Husky Marching Band, said.
Close by, members of the Dawg Pack were giving out W Day T-shirts for students to wear at upcoming games. Students also had the opportunity to win other prizes, including popcorn and cookies.
“We are excited about some upcoming games such as the football game this coming Saturday and the women’s soccer game coming up on Thursday, Oct. 21,” Joey Schnaitman, former president of the Dawg Pack Executive Board, said. “We are encouraging people to come out and cheer on our Dawgs.”
Students can visit the composite schedule online to find which home sports games they can attend.
Sports and school spirit weren’t the only subjects on display at W day. The Alumni Association passed out sweatshirts and student representatives from the Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity encouraged students to visit the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center.
A notable appearance was made by UW mascot Dubs II. People were able to pet and get a picture with the husky. Along with Dubs II, Harry the Husky was available for pictures, too.
“W Day was so much fun,” first-year student Egesu Berkmen said. “The sweatshirt I got is keeping me warm, the music was awesome, and I got a photo with Dubs II — the ultimate highlight of my week. I look forward to it next year.”
Reach writer Renee Diaz at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsreneediaz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.