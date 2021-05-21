As the bride, you have no shortage of details to consider and prepare ahead of your big day. But while it's easy to overlook some of the little things, when it comes to thanking your bridal party for standing beside you at the altar, don't wait until the last minute to choose the right gift.
Looking for ideas on what to gift your best girls? Here is a trio of bridesmaid gift ideas that you'll love.
1. Matching Pajamas or Robes
One popular choice for bridesmaid gifts is matching pajama sets, robes, or loungewear. Besides giving your friends something comfortable to relax in while they're getting dolled up for your big day, these also make for an excellent photo opportunity. Better yet, you won't have to worry about one of your bridesmaids not looking the part while getting their hair and makeup done as part of some group photos. Plus, this is one gift your friends will be able to use over and over again!
If floral robes or silky shorts and tee sets aren't your style, get creative. Leggings and a plaid button-down shirt are a good choice for winter weddings. Additionally, plush slippers are great for helping your girls rest their feet before they have to put on their heels. Even a simple cotton pajama set will look great in photos and allow you to match your bridesmaids.
2. Personalized Gifts
If you're looking for a special gift to commemorate the important role your friend or family member is filling on your wedding day, then you can't go wrong with a personalized gift. From tote bags to framed photo collages to cosmetic cases, adding their name or even their role, such as "bridesmaid" or "maid of honor" to a gift is a great way to show them just how much you appreciate them.
These types of gifts can be practical as well as special. In that vein, present your bridesmaids with a personalized cosmetic case with some wedding-day needs, like face wipes, bandages, lip gloss, and blister block. A monogrammed beach tote is a great choice for a destination wedding, while a weekender duffle bag will give your girls something in which to easily toss their extra shoes, makeup bag, and any other essentials into to carry around with them during your wedding weekend.
3. Jewelry
Your bridesmaids are likely already paying for their dresses, shoes, hair, makeup, and travel expenses to attend your big day. And that doesn't even cover the gifts or what they'll spend for the bachelorette party. If you want your girls to wear matching jewelry during your nuptials — and, in the process, not have them shell out even more money — make these items a gift instead. A keepsake necklace or nice bracelet is a gift your bridesmaids will love but which can also be worn to complete the look you're dreaming of for your wedding party.
Choosing the Right Bridesmaids Gifts
Choosing bridesmaid gifts shouldn't be an afterthought. But if you're not sure what to get, it's easy to keep putting off this important to-do list item. With these ideas, you can find the perfect gift for your girls and select something that they'll love to receive and continue to use for years to come.
