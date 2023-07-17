A love letter to the Emerald City

It’s June 25, 1993. You and some of your friends decide to go see writer and director Nora Ephron’s latest flick, “Sleepless in Seattle.” The smell of fresh popcorn hangs in the air and the neon lights hum softly as you buy your ticket. You’re about to enter the theater when you catch a glimpse of the film’s movie poster. It asks you:

“What if someone you never met, someone you never saw, someone you never knew was the only someone for you?”

Now, audiences across the country are asking themselves the same question as “Sleepless in Seattle” celebrates the 30th anniversary of its release. Celebratory events have taken place from coast to coast, from the Space Needle to the Empire State Building. “Sleepless” has long established itself as a revered classic. It’s not difficult to see why.

The film follows the two interconnected stories of architect Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) and journalist Annie Reed (Meg Ryan) as they navigate the joy, pain, anxiety, and, ultimately, hope of romantic relationships. Reed, who lives in Baltimore, is drawn to Baldwin, who lives in Seattle, after Baldwin appears on a radio talk-show and discusses the passing of his late wife.

“Sleepless” has all of the ingredients needed to make a great romantic comedy. It has a heart-achingly beautiful premise, some hilarious one-liners, and, of course, Meg Ryan. Baldwin’s relationship with his son, Jonah (Ross Malinger), is painfully sweet and the film’s exploration of their grief had me regularly reaching for the tissues.

Like much of Ephron’s body of work (including “When Harry Met Sally” and “You’ve Got Mail,” “Sleepless” leans heavily into the idea that human connection transcends circumstance — that obstacles such as time, distance, or anonymity can be overcome in the name of love.

What sets “Sleepless” apart from other romantic comedies, however, is its use of setting. The film acts as a Grand Tour of the United States, with scenes taking place in Chicago, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., New York, and, most importantly, Seattle.

Filming on-location in Seattle has become somewhat of a rarity. UW’s Faculty Staff Insider announced that the production of “The Boys in the Boat,” a film adaptation of Daniel James Brown’s UW-centric novel, will not be setting foot in the Pacific Northwest, but rather replicating its landmarks through the use of visual effects.

“Sleepless,” on the other hand, treats Seattle with care. It lingers on shots of the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, Lake Union, and Alki Beach, all the while romantic music is swelling in the background. It’s hard not to fall in love.

More observant viewers might find particular pleasure in identifying some of the not-so-obvious homages to the Emerald City — Gas Works Park and Mount Rainier make ever-so-brief appearances in the background. Even Baldwin’s use of an umbrella quickly identifies him as a transplant (though the intentionality of this choice remains unclear).

However, there were moments in the film that disappointed me. The film has a scene that contains derogatory language toward trans people, all the while looping them in with “crackheads” and “chainsaw murderers”; it has negative attitudes toward people with chronic illness/food allergies; and it consistently feeds into the idea that women are generally desperate, over-emotional, and pathetic.

Contending with the presence of transphobia, ableism, and misogyny in a movie is never easy — especially if that movie has garnered widespread acclaim, like “Sleepless.” Watching these movies can leave one with mixed feelings, as the good parts often feel soured by the bad.

So, if you decide to give the movie a watch, proceed with caution. If you decide to pass, I have good news: the elements of the movie that I enjoyed the most are easily reachable from campus.

When you get the chance, start writing your own love letter to Seattle. Go eat oysters at The Athenian, take the Burke-Gilman Trail over to Gas Works, admire the houseboats on Lake Union, and, I beg of you, get some sleep.

Reach Copy Chief Alice Miller at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alicemillercopy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.