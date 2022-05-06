A new coming-of-age story: ‘Heartstopper’ and the power of queer joy

Warning: Spoilers ahead.
Just two weeks after its release, “Heartstopper” has topped Netflix charts, receiving a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The show, based on the webcomic series of the same name by Alice Oseman, is a rom-com that follows the lives and relationship of “weak nerd” Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke) and “rugby lad” Nick Nelson (played by Kit Connor), as well as their group of friends. The show explores how the pair tackles growing up, coming out, and first love, often calling upon “Hallmark Movie-esque” cliches, but with one key element rarely seen in mainstream media: young queer joy.
Though I am no stranger to queer media, I was not prepared for the crashing waves of emotions that these characters evoked in me. It is beyond clear that this is a story for queer people made by queer people; given that so much of today’s LGBTQIA+ media is centered on trauma, “Heartstopper”offers a precious and rare representation. While “Heartstopper” certainly has moments of conflict and tension, it is never at the expense of the overarching celebration of love and self-discovery.
While the rankings and acclaim speak for themselves, the impact of “Heartstopper” goes deeper. For a show that is so wholesome, many viewers — including myself — found themselves in puddles of ugly tears over and over again. It may be because viewers see themselves in Charlie, grasping for any sort of tenderness, or in Nick’s “am I gay?” Google searches. Or perhaps the characters on our screens are living the story that many of us were never able to live or even see as a possibility. To imagine such a life — one full of rain-kisses, photobooths, familial acceptance, and happy endings — these are things that many of us never once thought could be a reality. But here it is, in all of its glory. Perhaps that would explain the uncontrollable stream of tears.
One moment sticks with me more than any other: in the third episode, Nick invites Charlie to his rugby teammate Harry’s sixteenth birthday party. As the night goes on, Nick eventually witnesses girlfriends Tara (played by Corinna Brown) and Darcy (played by Kizzy Edgell) kiss in public for the first time, having come out to Nick just a few hours earlier; it’s a pivotal moment for his character. But as I turned it over in my head again and again, I realized that it was pivotal for me as well. Happy WLWs (women who love women) are an even rarer representation than our male counterparts. Over the years, we have seen an increase in positive and joyful queer male characters, including David from “Schitt’s Creek" and Eric Effiong from “Sex Education." However, I could probably list the number of shows that firmly use the word “lesbian” on one hand, and even fewer that promote lesbian pride.
Lesbian tragedy, on the other hand, is rampant. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is perhaps the most prominent example in recent years. Lovers Dani and Jamie were so close to their happy ending, but ultimately fell victim to the bury your gays trope. It’s not the only one — dead lesbians aside. Media that represents womanly queerness often does so through a lens of hypersexuality (I’m looking at you “Blue is the Warmest Color”) or curiosity.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m an avid believer of sexual exploration, and believe that bisexuality deserves validity and screentime as well. In mainstream media, though, when it's a trend repeated time and time again, it begins to feel like a cop-out and overall aversion toward fully embracing the range of female gayness. Give me lesbians whose queerness and corresponding individual journeys are not convoluted plot points, but rather clear and established aspects of their identities. Give me lesbians who have the same happy endings as Nick and Charlie do.
So yes, I love “Heartstopper” — not just for the beautiful, loveable characters, but because it shows us what our world could look like. Watch it now, and then watch it again, and again. Lose yourself in the gift of visibility that shines like a beacon of hope in a world of possibility. Plus, who knows? If this show is the revolution that the numbers say it is, maybe Darcy and Tara will one day get their own spinoff. The world could always use more queer joy.
