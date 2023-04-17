A crash course on NCT DREAM

Editor’s note: “Weekly Idol” is a weekly column dedicated to all things K-pop at and around UW campus, analyzing the music and the communities it forms.

If you go back seven years and look up NCT DREAM, you will probably find a video of six boys in matching outfits singing about gum as they dance on hoverboards. The song, appropriately titled “Chewing Gum,” features the signature bubblegum K-pop sound with bright colors, fun choreography, and a schoolboy concept.

If you look at the video’s comments, you’ll see proud fans saying the boys grew up so fast and have come so far in the industry. Throughout their years in the industry, NCT DREAM has done just that: maturing in their concept and music as their fans grow up alongside them.

The group — composed of six members MARK, RENJUN, JENO, HAECHAN, JAEMIN, CHENLE, and JISUNG — embarked on their first-ever world tour in September of last year . The group plans to make seven stops in the United States, and Seattle has the honor of hosting their final show of the U.S. leg on April 21.

A subunit of the 23-member K-pop group NCT, NCT DREAM stands for youth and growth, with its youngest member, JISUNG, debuting at 14 years old.

At a roundtable interview with the band, the members were excited to meet student journalists — as were we, considering some of us were huge fans. They expressed gratitude and a willingness to support us as we chase our dreams, especially considering how young they were when they started chasing theirs.

“We started our careers when we were all under the age of 18,” group leader MARK said. “It felt perfect and, in a way, meaningful for us to come by and say hi and to see that there are people like us striving so hard for their dreams at an early age.”

They’ve made massive strides in the industry, taking on the title “triple million-sellers.” Their second full-length album “Glitch Mode” surpassed over two million presales, breaking the previous record of 1.71 million sales set by their first album “Hot Sauce.”

“For NCT DREAM, what sets us apart is our history and the story we created since our debut,” RENJUN said. “Every K-pop group has a different color, but for NCT DREAM, it’s the hope that we are trying to give and share to the youth, the story that we have, and the fun we’re able to share through our music as well.”

While many fans may discover NCT DREAM through the aforementioned “Chewing Gum” video, they have plenty of reasons to stick with the group. One comes from the connection NCT DREAM creates with its fans. They not only do this through their music, but through concerts, live streams, and reality TV-like YouTube videos. Because of their young age, they’ve formed a deep connection with fans through the mindset that they all grew up together.

“We wanted to be a symbol of healing to our listeners, and to be a beacon of hope to everyone that sees us and that supports us,” MARK said. ”Especially for people that were young like us, young dreamers.”

The group has continued to explore youthful concepts in their music with songs such as “My First and Last,” “We Go Up,” and more recently, “Beatbox.” However, their discography has evolved over time with songs like “Ridin’,” “Hot Sauce,” and “BOOM,” all of which have tackled more mature concepts. Many of their song lyrics celebrating youth and young love transitioned into goodbyes to their younger days as they looked toward the future.

“Our inspirations and the way we kinda convey our emotions through music itself has grown, I’d like to say,” MARK said. “We really like to put our experiences and our emotions into our music as much as we can, and we’re still growing. I feel like our fans are growing with us, too.”

Their tour, “THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM” is their first ever world tour. They will have stopped in 22 cities worldwide by the end of the tour, giving NCT DREAM a chance to expand their horizons internationally. While it’s a new step for the group, they’re excited to see what’s in store for them.

“I think each city we perform at has its own different charm and atmosphere,” RENJUN said. “I felt like we were able to enjoy those moments together with our fans, and that also gave us a lot more strength.”

NCT DREAM hopes to not let their dedicated fans down. Cultural and linguistic barriers can’t and won’t stop them as they take on new cities and venues, working to spread their message and show the world their capabilities.

“I think through [all our past experiences], we’re able to try harder and just be able to freely express ourselves even more,” group member JENO said. “We’re also leveling up and upgrading to a new level.”

NCT DREAM performs at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, April 21. With their bright nature, powerful stage presence, and vast, diverse discography, the show is guaranteed to be one to remember.

Reach columnists Isabel Smith and Dominique Visperas at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @zhy_smitisa and @dominiquevisp

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.