A Husky’s guide to the Oscars nominations

On Jan. 24, I woke up to my alarm blaring and quickly switched on the Academy’s broadcast to find out nominees for this year’s awards.

As expected, the top contenders are “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress, and Colin Farrell for Best Actor. In the 24 categories, however, there is a jarring lack of racial diversity — specifically pertaining to Black women.

The gravity in seeing only one acting nomination for a Black woman left me completely defeated. It’s impossible to put into words how it feels to have amazing performances by Viola Davis or Danielle Deadwyler completely ignored.

The disparities in nominations aren’t to blame on the Academy, as an organization, but rather the systems in place in which nominees are chosen.

In recent years, the hashtag “#OscarsSoWhite” garnered attention from industry professionals and fans of cinema for the lack of diversity in nominees. This call to action — and reaction — sparked hope that artists of color would finally be recognized consistently. But, as this year's nominations show, there has been no such change.

The nominations are voted on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences consisting of up to 10,000 industry professionals.

The voters are then divided into branches to place bids for potential nominees. Actors are voting for Best Actor, directors are voting for Best Director — though all voters will vote for Best Picture. Yes, that means James Cameron probably voted for himself this year. Once these branches' votes are counted, the nomination list is created, and all members will then submit votes in all categories.

This system is blatantly rooted in exclusivity. A process that doesn’t have true criteria for becoming a voting member, the Academy instead fosters a system of sponsorships and having previous nominations.

Although I've expressed my severe disappointment, the show must go on. In preparation for awards season, I’ve attempted to watch all the top contenders in order to recommend what to watch — and what’s been snubbed.

In the lead with 11 nominations, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is in a strong position to take home Best Picture. This A24 film has garnered unprecedented attention this awards season. It’s a movie well deserving of 11 nominations, with outstanding performances from Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.

The story is rooted in originality, yet doesn’t lose its identity in its numerous moving parts. Its costumes, production, editing, and performances were some of the best I’ve seen this year.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” follows behind with nine nominations, and is written and directed by Martin McDonagh. The film is set on a 1920s Irish island on the cusp of the ongoing Irish Civil War. Colm, played by Brendan Gleeson, decides he no longer wants to be friends with Colin Farrell’s Pádraic — whom he’s known for decades — due to Pádraic’s rather excessive kindness.

Colin Farrell brings Pádraic to life, portraying the character’s gentle, kind nature in heart-wrenching scenes depicting the betrayal of his old friend. McDonagh tells a moving story of friendship, mental health, and masculinity that hasn’t ever been told on the screen in such a way.

Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” is one of the movies from this year that falls into the category of “watching rich people suffer.” “Triangle of Sadness” is a movie that I saw on a whim, and I’m so glad I did. Written and directed by Ruben Östlund, the film tackles recurring conversations prevalent in our society pertaining to self-optimization. The film is a gripping character study that Östlund triumphantly accomplishes, wrapping everything together seamlessly by the final act.

Similar to “Triangle of Sadness,” I saw “Top Gun: Maverick” on a whim, but unlike “Triangle of Sadness,” I wish I didn’t. A film that is military propaganda at its core doesn’t belong in the Best Picture conversation.

The other six Best Picture nominees include Netflix’s international war movie “All Quiet on the Western Front;” James Cameron's box-office-breaking sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water;” Steven Spielberg’s fictionalized autobiographical film on the craft of filmmaking, “The Fabelmans;” “Tár,” starring Cate Blanchett; Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis;” and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking.”

The films listed aren’t particularly alike content-wise, but are all in need of some editing, with lengthy runtimes ranging up to three hours.

The films snubbed this year, specifically the films by Black creators, tackle topics on race, sexuality, and gender wondrously. These movies deserve recognition as much as the nominated films, if not more.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, “Nope” is a film that has been completely erased by the Academy, which came as a shock to many due to the utter creativity and originality of the screenplay. I find it ironic that a movie about the erasure of people of color in the film industry is completely ignored by the Academy.

In a similar vein, “The Woman King” also received zero nominations. Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical action film excellently portrays the resilience, strength, and resistance of African female warriors in the 1800s. This complete shutout of nominations shows the Oscars’ continued ignorance of and disrespect to Black women.

There are countless other films from this past year that tell refreshing, untold stories that have been largely ignored. That being said, I do hold hope for change in the future of award shows.

Moviegoers have greater power than we tend to realize through intentionally engaging with movies made by and including people of color. Industry professionals should continue to be called out and held responsible for their ignorance.

The Academy Awards will be held March 12 and will stream on ABC. The films nominated for Best Picture will return to Regal theaters leading up to the awards.

