A letter home: ‘Bahay Kubo’ is an ode to families, immigrants, and Filipino culture

A plane flies over the theater. An empty apartment barely fits a family. A son is on the phone with his mother, who realizes she’s not coming to see him. Before he can even reason with his mother, the line cuts off due to international rates, leaving the son abandoned and alone as the words “Bahay Kubo” appear on the projector screen.

Running from Nov. 18 to 20 at the Hutchinson Hall Cabaret Theater, the Undergraduate Theater Society’s newest play “Bahay Kubo” focused on family ties, generational trauma, and the story of immigrants. The play centers on a multi-generational Filipino American family reuniting for a New Year’s Eve dinner. They find themselves stuck in a time loop due to a secret ancestral power, forcing the estranged and distant family to confront their secrets, memories, and relationships with each other to break the loop.

“‘Bahay Kubo’ is an encapsulation of what it means to be in a Filipino American family, and what you do with all of these memories and all this pain that you don’t have a place for,” play writer and co-director Shea Formanes said.

Formanes spoke about the difficulties in connecting different generations. Distance, due to immigration, often leads to separation and confusion about one’s identity. With the grandparents immigrating from the Philippines to New York City, “Bahay Kubo” explores the vast traits and characteristics between family members, not only because of generational differences, but also because they grew up in diverse locations and situations. It’s a story that any immigrant or first-generation child can relate to.

“I know that family can get kind of interesting and have crazy stories,” cast member Abigail Tsai said.

Originally from Taiwan, Tsai was drawn into “Bahay Kubo” by the Asian immigrant story. After hearing about the student-written play through the School of Drama, Tsai decided to audition after hearing they were looking for Asian actors.

“[My hope is] for people that are also immigrants or from other countries, that they can see their family,” Tsai said. “[I hope audiences] see people they know in each character and can relate to it, if not be inspired by the story.”

Formanes spoke about how the story featured striking similarities to her memories. As a Filipino American, she took inspiration from her own life, wanting to represent and share her culture and heritage in her play. From references to Filipino snacks, to sprinkling Tagalog in the script, to using Vicks for any injury, “Bahay Kubo” is scattered with references that any Filipino can understand and non-Filipinos can enjoy.

Intertwined with a focus on family relationships, “Bahay Kubo” is a story about connection — not just with the people around you, but with the place you call home.

“We come from different experiences, and we have different memories, and those memories are passed down to us by our parents, but we also exchange them with our parents through our relationships with each other and just growing up,” Formanes said.

As a first-generation Filipino American, it was heartwarming to see pieces of myself and my family in the story. For me, watching a play focused on Filipinos and Filipino culture instills a deep sense of pride and community.

Formanes discussed how Filipinos brought home wherever they went. They created their own little pockets in society through the culture they brought. To me, “Bahay Kubo” not only served as a reminder of my culture, but of a community I’m proud to call my own.

Reach contributing writer Dominique Visperas at arts@dailyuw.com.

