Abortion doctors are celebrated in local documentary “Our Bodies Our Doctors”

On Aug. 14, the SIFF Cinema Uptown theater hosted a screening of the 2019 documentary, “Our Bodies Our Doctors.” In addition to screening the film, the theater hosted a panel discussion with the film’s director, as well as two of the featured doctors.

The documentary, directed by current professor emeritus at Portland State University Jan Haaken, gives an unyielding look deep into the abortion process and the doctors who perform them. The film, featuring footage from genuine abortion procedures across the Pacific Northwest and beyond, has won awards from both the Seattle International Film Festival and Portland International Film Festival, in addition to awards from other festivals.

Haaken, a UW psychology alumni and former UW Medicine nurse, became involved in the women’s health care movement in the 1970s through her work as a nurse. After going further into academia and eventually doing field research in Sierra Leone, Haaken realized that field notes may not be enough to tell the stories unfolding before her, and since has created multiple feature-length documentaries on subjects ranging from refugees to drag queens.

“[Making documentaries] feels more democratic, in a way, to take complex themes or ideas informed by research findings into a setting where [the audience can] have a sense that they are real people struggling with these questions,” Haaken said. “It’s not just graphs and charts and data.”

The film takes great care in its portrayal of both the abortion doctors and their patients. The camera angles are carefully positioned to respect the privacy of the patients without being overtly medical, and throughout every procedure shown, the doctors are deeply caring for both the physical and emotional state of their patients. Operating in one of the most publicly scrutinized medical fields, the doctors show immense resilience and pride in their profession.

“These doctors were very inspiring, both through their skill but also their integrity and ethical commitment to do this work,” Haaken said. “They’re getting up every day and walking the gauntlet to do this work during times where doctors have been threatened with violence [and harassment].”

One of the primary topics the film takes on is destigmatizing abortions that happen beyond the first trimester. Due to much of the incorrect and obscene imagery frequently used by pro-life conservatives, pro-choice spheres are often hesitant to bring up the small percentage of abortions outside the first trimester. "Our Bodies Our Doctors" features several discussions between doctors about these types of abortions to demystify the procedure.

Haaken's goal in including these types of abortions in the film's content speaks to the film's messages of reproductive justice, a movement created by Black feminists in the 1990s. The movement discusses the larger intersectional issues at play regarding abortion, like access to health care, income, race, and LGBTQIA+ rights. Abortions beyond the first trimester are important to discuss as there are many factors that prevent quick access to abortion, particularly among those who come from marginalized and low-income backgrounds.

“No one is going to criticize you for failing to have any other medical treatment and waiting a few months because of circumstances in your life,” Haaken said. “But if you wait to have an abortion [in the second trimester], you’re seen as lazy, irresponsible, and come under these threats.”

The film also raises concerns about abortion access in local hospitals. Hospitals that receive Catholic funding have the right to refuse abortions to any patients, including abortions that will save the lives of patients or where the fetus is no longer viable. In Washington, over 40% of hospital beds are overseen by Catholic funded hospitals that do not include abortion in their health care.

“We live in these blue states that are very liberal and progressive around abortion laws, but these are also states where … the only place within many miles is a Catholic hospital that may not provide health care for you,” Haaken said. “I think that’s a struggle that we need to continue to confront is control over our hospital systems and health care plans.”

Haaken said the most surprising aspect of making the film was the number of people who were happy to have their abortions filmed for the documentary.

“Patients do have rights to speak with media about their care as well as rights to privacy,” Haaken said. “They agreed [to be filmed], saying it was their way of expressing gratitude to these doctors. They knew this was a film featuring the doctors and focusing on the work of the doctors. I was surprised, there were nine or 10 women who agreed to have a crew in the room when they were having their procedure. It was a moving aspect of making the film.”

While the documentary was filmed before both COVID-19 and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it remains a very relevant film that portrays abortions for exactly what they are — a safe medical procedure that should have remained federally protected. The film is a realistic and moving portrayal of abortions and those that perform them, showing viewers that abortions are no scarier than any other medical procedure.

More information on how to stream or purchase “Our Bodies Our Doctors” can be found on the film’s website.

Reach General Sections Editor Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.