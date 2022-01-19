‘And Then She Said: Voices of Feminists Past and Present’: A celebration of feminist collaboration

“And Then She Said: Voices of Feminists Past and Present,” an exhibit at the UW Libraries Special Collections, highlights the work of Dead Feminists, a collaborative project between local artists Chandler O’Leary and Jessica Spring, and brings the words of historical women to life through vibrant and detailed prints known as broadsides.The project began in 2008 and has since developed into a series that currently includes 31 broadsides and a book.
The broadsides are hand-drawn and printed in both traditional and contemporary letterpress processes that require technical skill and speak to a greater tradition of letterpressing and book arts. O’Leary sketches designs in pencil, which are then refined and redrawn in black ink. These illustrations are later turned into photopolymer prints, and the final broadside is hand-printed by Spring, with layers of color printed on a Vandercook cylinder press.
“Part of the reason that these prints are just so incredible and impressive is the clarity of the lines; they’re all very sharp and [so is] the pigmentation of the inks,” Kat Lewis, UW assistant book arts and rare books curator, said. “How good the transfer is [is] based off of your personal strength and precision, so the evenness of the color is one of the things that makes these just incredible.”
O’Leary and Spring made a conscious effort to include a diverse range of women from both the ancient and modern worlds. Well-known names like Simone de Beauvoir and Ida B. Wells are featured in the broadsides alongside lesser-known women like Elizabeth Zimmermann, a British master knitter, or Fatima al-Fihri, an advocate of education and the founder of the al-Qarawiyyin, once a mosque and now cited by some as the oldest university currently in operation.
For the exhibit, books, photos, fiber arts pieces, and other pieces of ephemera were sourced from the library’s collections to supplement the broadsides, and were paired with short, written reflections from staff, student workers, and volunteers.
The exhibit holds an impressive number of local connections, from broadsides that feature women from the Pacific Northwest like photographer Imogen Cunningham or entrepreneur Thea Foss, to objects that connect global movements to the region, such as a 1965 letter advocating for the creation of a Street Tree Committee in Seattle that is used to supplement a broadside highlighting the work of Wangari Maathi.
Through the vibrant art pieces influenced by historical techniques, as well as through the objects selected to supplement the broadsides, the clear and tangible impact that the actions and words of these women had and continue to have is brought to life, effectively bridging the historical and modern worlds.
As a celebration of “dead feminists,” the exhibit is also a celebration of collaboration — O’Leary and Spring’s artistic collaboration, the collaborative effort of gathering reflections and objects for the exhibit, and the collaborative nature that underscores the work the women have done across centuries.
“We think they’ll notice that some of the social justice issues we address with their words — immigration, abortion access, racism, inequality, climate change — are not new topics, and ones that continue to challenge our country,” Spring wrote in an email. “While we can count a few successes, like marriage equality, we keep returning to the words of Tacoma’s Thea Foss: ‘There are so many things left to do.’”
The exhibit is currently available for viewing through March 11 at the Allen Library Special Collections with free admission by appointment.
