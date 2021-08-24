Review: A new kind of bright in Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’

As any UW student can verify, four years is a long time. In 2017, I was just starting my junior year of high school when Lorde released her second album, the neon-drenched teenage tragedy “Melodrama.”
Now, all these years later, Lorde has returned with a golden dress and sunshine on her mind. “Solar Power” is her third album, featuring a cover that Lorde herself described as “innocent and playful, and a little bit feral… and sexy.” Alongside producer and co-writer Jack Antonoff (who also co-produced “Melodrama”), Lorde has found a new voice that is brighter, contemplative, and above all else, different.
The album opens with “The Path,” a song Lorde calls a “thesis statement for the album.” Moody minor chords creep toward a melodic, heartfelt chorus, with lyrics that bring forth a new era for the artist: “Let’s hope the sun will show us the path.” The track sows the seeds for the psychedelic sun-worship themes and lyrics illustrated throughout the other 11 tracks.
“Stoned at the Nail Salon” was a surprise for me. Released as the second single, it didn’t receive the music video treatment of its counterparts, yet it was my favorite of the bunch. Antonoff’s gentle guitar perfectly complements Lorde’s raw vocals, with lyrics like “Got a wishbone drying on the windowsill in my kitchen / Just in case I wake up and realize I’ve chosen wrong” voicing a touch of doubt regarding her own life.
Lorde, having been launched into the spotlight with her 2013 single “Royals,” was only 16 during her big break. Her reflections on her public and private lives and the duality between them is another recurring topic in “Solar Power,” seen in “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All)” as well. Songs like “Fallen Fruit” and “Leader of a New Regime” also bring climate change into the spotlight, questioning how the world got to this point and how our lives will change as things get worse.
Another surprise for me was “Dominoes,” the eighth track on “Solar Power.” A happy-go-lucky track, it evokes the likes of Paul Simon and Joni Mitchell, two artists that Lorde has reported to aspire toward. Lyrically, the song is pessimistic (“Fifty gleaming chances in a row / Then I watch you flick them down like dominoes”), but it’s sung with a confidence and attitude that only an artist like Lorde can produce.
The album closes with “Oceanic Feeling,” a more than 6 minute-long epic. Reflecting on life, the environment, family, and the passage of time, “Oceanic Feeling” is a culmination of all the themes of “Solar Power,” and a perfect sendoff for the album.
Overall, “Solar Power” feels like a sun-drenched beach on a reflective Sunday afternoon, in harsh contrast to the dark tone of Lorde’s previous works. While it might not live up to “Melodrama”’s holistic quality, “Solar Power” is still a powerful, thoughtful record, and one I believe whose reception will soften in the coming months and years.
I’m reminded of a recent interview with John Mayer; during the publicity run for his newest record, “Sob Rock,” he said that “‘Sob Rock’ [was] made to make you feel joy because it was made in a moment where joy was at such a premium … The music represents the life you don’t have, or the life you have not enough of.”
To me, “Solar Power” is the epitome of that ideal. After a year and a half of sadness, Lorde has crafted an experience that offers lyrical depth reminiscent of her first two albums, as well as a joy that those albums mostly lacked. “Solar Power” is a record that pushes you to your feet and makes you want to dance. It’s something that will keep summer on my mind and a smile on my face in the days to come, even as Seattle descends into its annual depressive seasonal shifts.
And after all that’s said and done, what’s better than music that makes you smile?
Reach General Sections Editor Joshua Lee arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @creativeperhaps
