Emerge into a new reality together

Isolation. Fear. Anxiety. Although the past year bore different struggles for everyone, one obstacle that remained constant regardless of age, gender, or race was the sudden deprivation of intimate human interaction. The UW chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architecture Students (NOMAS) strove to bring back the real human character of communication with their installation at the 2021 Seattle Design Festival Block Party.
The installation, Person|Person, presented participants with a question as they entered the booth, unable to see the person they would talk to for the next two to seven minutes — or rather until the conversation ended without time constraints.
The questions, ranging from ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ to ‘How did you get over your first love?’ were meant to inspire real conversations that went beyond the bounds of small talk.
Rumi Gilani, an undergraduate architecture design student, explained the concept behind Person|Person.
“Our main idea was [that] it's been a long time on Zoom, having visual stimuli of the person that you're talking to at any given point but without a sense of materiality or physicality, or a sense of place being shared with that person that you're communicating with,” Gilani said. “So we thought it would be really interesting, or at least fun, to flip the sensory paradigm a little bit.”
Kenneth Nti, the UW NOMAS president and an architecture graduate student, was the pioneering force behind the UW chapter. Nti noted his experience participating in NOMAS as an undergraduate student in Florida as the driving force behind founding the UW chapter.
“Around January … six of us met and we started brainstorming what the biggest challenge for us was during the school year,” Nti said. “And it was a bit challenging, but I think the fact that we were all able to connect was important. For a lot of us, we had never met in-person before.”
Austin Bass, the club’s vice president, spoke regarding the opportunity presented by the Seattle Design Festival Block Party’s invitation after more than a year of online activities.
“We thought it would be good to participate,” Bass said.
About 250 people participated in the installation over the block party’s two-day duration, according to Bass.
Nathanel Cohen, a senior architectural design student, discussed his experience watching complete strangers connect at the installation.
“Some people were saying that it seemed like it was like being a church, or like it felt like a confessional,” Cohen said.
Despite the pressure of immediately initiating an intimate conversation with a complete stranger, many of the connections formed in the booth continued as participants shared contact information or even walked the festival together.
“The feedback was overwhelmingly positive,” Bass said.
Kana Takagi, treasurer of the UW NOMAS chapter, was not able to attend the Seattle Design Festival Block Party as she took classes from Japan. Takagi did, however, contribute significantly to the planning and design of the project, amidst obstacles posed by the physical and 16-hour time zone differences.
Takagi has not had an opportunity to meet her teammates in-person since joining NOMAS in February, but credits strong team building for making the installation possible despite the distance.
“The pandemic has caused lots of negative impacts on our lives,” Takagi said. “I think one of the few positive things that came out of it [was] recognizing what resources we have … [With] video calls becoming a lot more accessible we're able to work on projects and/or collaborate with people who can’t attend in-person meetings.”
Although the future of the 2022 Seattle Design Festival Block Party remains contingent on the COVID-19 pandemic, Annalee Shum, senior programs manager of the Seattle chapter of the American Institute of Architects and the Seattle Design Festival, is still optimistic.
“It feels like [the festival] found a really good home in Lake Union Park,” Shum said.
While the pandemic did limit the breadth of programming offered by the Seattle Design Festival compared to previous years, Shum noted that they were still able to offer grants of up to $500 that prioritized student participants like NOMAS.
“I want to show that students have a voice in the conversation,” Shum said.
Additionally, Shum said that she welcomed student participation for innovative installations like Person|Person, as well as volunteers.
Person|Person was only one of a handful of innovative projects presented by UW students. Installations such as Vacant Seattle and Hello World!, as well as pop-ups like Dear Friend and Printmaking with Coyote! presented the Seattle community with an opportunity to connect throughout the Seattle Design Festival.
The UW NOMAS chapter also encouraged interested students to join, regardless of their background. The UW chapter manages an Instagram account where they post frequent updates about meetings and information on the organization.
“I heard about it by complete chance and it’s been one of my best experiences at the UW,” Bass said.
Reach writer Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
