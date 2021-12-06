Growing pains: ‘The Kings of Summer’ and ‘Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging’

Editor’s Note: “Living the Ribbon” is a bi-weekly column looking at the coming-of-age films and stories of UW and those who attend it.
Warning: Mild spoilers ahead.
If there’s one thing nearly all coming-of-age films appreciate, it’s the awkwardness of growing up. Coming-of-age media rarely shies away from the places we’d often like to forget from our youth: lunchroom tables, fights with friends, and crowded school buses are some of the first things that spring to mind.
For fourth-year student Nicole McGinnis, two of her favorite coming-of-age films are “The Kings of Summer” and “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.” While different in tone, both capture the emotions and tensions that growing up inevitably involves.
“The Kings of Summer” is the ultimate coming-of-age fantasy. In the movie, the main characters Joe, Patrick, and Biaggio decide to run away from their parents for the summer in a dramatic fashion, by constructing a house in the middle of the woods and completely disconnecting from reality.
McGinnis, who first watched the film in the eighth grade, was immediately compelled by its concept.
“I thought it looked super interesting, and the concept of kids running away and building their own home was kind of intriguing,” McGinnis said. “I loved building things when I was little — like houses and stuff — [and] I always had those little plans in the back of my head of what I wanted to build. I thought [‘The Kings of Summer’] was really fun.”
“The Kings of Summer” is a strong movie that feels like it was made with a great deal of care. McGinnis found the film’s cinematography and visuals to be incredible, and I agree. The film’s editing and pacing also stood out to me when watching it initially, and the comedy alone makes it worthy of a watch.
The film somehow contains cameos from every comedian ever; Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally have larger roles in the film, while actors like Thomas Middleditch and Kumail Nanjiani have some spectacular bits. Hannibal Buress, of the infamous “The Eric Andre Show,” even gets a one-liner in the film.
The movie centers around the main character Joe, portrayed by Nick Robinson. While not everyone can likely relate to the film’s premise of living in the wilderness, Joe’s struggles with his father, his grief over the loss of his mother, and his navigation of romantic relationships are all aspects of coming of age that audiences can easily connect with.
If “The Kings of Summer” is coming of age in an indie, golden light, then “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging” is the opposite in the best way possible.
Girly and gaudy, “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging” is a fever dream of a teen movie. Released in 2008, the film centers on Georgia, a 14-year-old British girl, as she and her friends navigate their first romantic relationships.
Watching the film for the first time with her sister when she was 12, McGinnis said she found it easy to relate to Georgia.
“I feel like Georgia goes through a lot of weird phases and is really reactionary to crazy things that happen in her life,” McGinnis said. “It made me feel less bad about myself reacting to different changes and everything.”
Georgia handles a lot through the film’s duration — popular high school girls, learning how to kiss boys, and preventing the possibility of her parents divorcing. She is emotional and vulnerable in all the ways teenage girls, myself included, often felt growing up.
McGinnis said that “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging” captures the coming-of-age feeling that everything is constantly going wrong. In the film, Georgia has to endure attempts at flirting that get ruined by her mother’s interjections, her friends finding dates easier than she can, getting crushes on boys already dating someone, and dealing with attention from boys she doesn’t want to date. The film is all the compounding awkwardness of growing up in a charming, British slang-filled package.
For McGinnis, one of the defining traits of both films is how they capture the individual emotions that coming of age frequently entails.
“The individual experience [of the films] is kind of true to a coming-of-age experience for someone in real life,” McGinnis said. “Just trying to figure out how relationships work, how to maintain your friendships without hurting people, and how to support your friends even if they’re moving forward in these areas that you’re not [in] yet.”
Reach columnist Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy
