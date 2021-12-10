Asian media and ‘American’ remakes

Editor’s note: “Art in Adaptation” is a bi-weekly column exploring the changes between original works and adaptations as well as their effects on popular culture.
In the globalized era of film and television, you can watch almost anything and everything you want, with streaming platforms like Netflix offering content from all around the world. Foreign media has never been more accessible to the United States, and I reminisce over times when finding a non-American show on any platform was practically impossible.
It used to take me hours of scouring through LiveJournal just to find a link to a 360p quality Dailymotion video of an Asian game show with rusty, fan-provided English subtitles; a single episode of a show was never fully translated and the commercials remained intact.
Times have definitely changed for the better, but the recognition of international media is in and of itself a double-edged sword. With the popularity of foreign films like the Japanese movie “Ring,” filmmakers and showrunners have been trying to find ways to benefit from foreign markets. The world’s media is ever-changing, but one thing seems to always remain — Hollywood’s urge to remake or imitate anything that seems remotely profitable.
Remakes of shows and films are not a new concept. The act of reinterpreting media has been around even before Shakespeare’s time, and will likely continue long after us. In particular, remaking foreign content to appeal to Western viewers has become a more popularized practice in Hollywood as of late. Especially in Asia, where viewership and profits sometimes match Hollywood box office numbers, the Western sphere of filmmakers and showrunners are attempting to tap into an international market with an English-speaking approach.
Asian nations themselves recreate and reinterpret each other's work all the time. Nowhere is this more visible than the critically-acclaimed adaptations of the manga “Boys Over Flowers.” The “Boys Over Flowers” storyline featuring the archetypical rich boy and poor girl dynamic has been so popularized that there are official and unofficial versions of it in several parts of Asia. Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China, and Thailand all have official releases associated with the long-standing franchise; Indonesia and India have more loosely-based interpretations with similar concepts and storylines.
If the idea of remaking and repurposing works is already so common outside of the United States, then what’s the issue with Hollywood outlets attempting to capitalize off these successes too? The problem relies on quality and representation. Almost every American remake of foreign media has garnered criticism and done horribly in the box office due to a lack of cultural awareness and respect for the media’s source material.
An independent American production team had actually dipped their toes into the “Boys Over Flowers” franchise and created their own spiritual adaptation dubbed “Boys Before Friends.” This American adaptation lacked an adequate budget and competent actors due to the independent nature of the production team. Other adaptations of Asian media don’t quite have the same excuse when major platforms like Netflix fund them.
I am, of course, talking about the U.S. remake of the Japanese manga and anime “Death Note,” which took place in Seattle. The film, like many other adaptations, rearranges cast members so that they fit “Western” preferences. These preferences usually lead to an all-white cast playing characters that originally had Japanese origins. The film would have been a good opportunity to showcase Japanese-American actors that could tie themselves well to the original source material. If the film had otherwise made attempts to diversify the original storyline rather than finding ways to whitewash it, maybe the “Death Note” remake would have actually stood a chance against critics.
Ironically, Netflix is the main contributor to why remakes of foreign media are almost entirely unnecessary. Streaming services and professional subtitling already do a good enough job of conveying media to English-speaking audiences — yet they still find ways to capitalize off the same product. Netflix was recently in a bidding war for the rights to a remake of the South Korean box office hit “Train to Busan,” but lost to the production company New Line.
“Last Train to New York” — the tentative title for the upcoming remake — sparked even more conversation on the necessity of remakes. There is no debate on the influence that America holds in the film industry, but there is confusion as to why Hollywood is so obsessed with creating narratives to fit Western standards. If you can watch “Train to Busan” with English subtitles (or even an English dub), why is there a need to invest in an adaptation to remarket the same story to English speakers?
The answer, obviously, is partly profit, but it is also about the representation that Hollywood executives want to see on their screens. Supporting foreign film industries and foreign actors is not the ideal they want to push. Whether it’s game shows, television series, or blockbuster films, they want America to be attached to the name. Americans make fun of Bollywood and anime, but in reality, they like to take a lot of inspiration from these forms of media and market them as their own.
It’s a form of neocolonialism within the media we consume. Hollywood executives can never let Asian media overtake Western ideals, so they imitate and replicate it to fuel a sense of superiority rooted in the satisfaction that they are able to mimic any kind of work around the world without consequence.
Reach columnist Kimberly Quiocho at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kimberlyquiocho
