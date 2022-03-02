‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and the importance of rewatching shows

Editor’s note: “Living the Ribbon” is a bi-weekly column looking at the coming-of-age films and stories of UW and those who attend it.
This week, I’m going to break my column’s rules just a little bit and write about a TV show instead of a movie. Given the show I’m writing about, I don’t think anyone will mind.
“Avatar: The Last Airbender,” a children’s cartoon series that aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, is often lauded as one of the best shows of all time. While its intended audience is children, “Avatar” manages to appeal to adults as well, and has remained relevant in pop culture despite being nearly two decades old.
For those who have yet to see the show, it takes place in a fantasy world where elemental magic, called bending, is commonplace. Twelve-year-old Aang, discovered by waterbender Katara and her brother Sokka, is the last airbender alive after a war that killed the rest of his people. Not only is Aang the last living airbender, he’s the current Avatar — a reincarnated peacemaker with the ability to bend all four elements. Tasked with saving the world from the reign of the Fire Nation, Aang, Katara, and Sokka travel across the world, racing against the clock to teach Aang how to bend water, earth, and fire.
Computer science student Aedan McCall rewatches “Avatar: The Last Airbender” at least once a year, after first watching it at 9-years-old. McCall said the show’s use of martial arts in fight sequences was the catalyst for their own love of martial arts.
“Overall, I just thought [the show] was so cool,” McCall said. “This was also at the time when I was really starting to get into martial arts. I’m a martial artist and ‘Avatar,’ I would say, is one of the key factors in why I continued being one.”
McCall said they didn’t fully understand the plot until rewatching the show a few years later. They would watch episodes here and there, but it wasn’t until seeing a behind-the-scenes short that they wanted to watch the whole show.
McCall’s experience echoes my own. When “Avatar: The Last Airbender” was airing in the mid-2000s, it was difficult to access the episodes necessary to understand the show’s overarching plot. Despite knowing about the show when I was young, I didn’t get to fully understand it until I was in high school. While it is easy to enjoy standalone episodes, “Avatar” was ahead of its time, providing viewers with a complex story not usually seen in children’s cartoons.
One of the biggest praises people give “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is for its cultural diversity and how it thoughtfully represents Asian cultures and traditions. The show imagines a world where Asian stories can take the lead without any influence from white America.
“In a lot of ways, [‘Avatar’ was] a reference point for me to start off my interest in exploring cultures that are not similar to my own,” McCall said. “[‘Avatar’] has a central role in a lot of the ways I approach the world.”
“Avatar” is a show that definitely benefits from watching (or rewatching) it as an adult. McCall said that each time they rewatch the show, they find a new and interesting layer they hadn’t previously considered.
McCall said one episode in particular that struck them was the sixth episode of the first season: “Imprisoned.” In the episode, Katara convinces a group of incarcerated earthbenders to rebel and escape imprisonment from the Fire Nation. The task is not easy; it takes effort to convince the prisoners — who have lost all hope — that they have the ability to escape.
“Even to this day, I continue to watch [the show], and as I sort of picked up more personal priorities around mutual aid and abolitionist organizing, I found a lot of value in the episode ‘Imprisoned,’” McCall said. “It explored the way that war and violence sort of create these carceral systems; it got to the point where I would just be analyzing the episode and thinking about how cool it was in a completely different way than I had originally when I first watched it.”
“Avatar” is a show that is so layered and multidimensional that watching it as an adult compared to as a child are often two completely different experiences. In terms of aspects of the show that they appreciated and found comforting when they were younger, McCall spoke of the redemption of Zuko, who starts out as an enemy of Aang’s but by the end works alongside him as a friend, overcoming toxic family relationships and breaking the cycle of abuse throughout the show.
“Zuko’s redemption arc, I could watch that over and over for the rest of my life,” McCall said. “Especially as a teen, when you’re in that sort of time of confusion that he is during the course of the show, I think there’s moments where you can relate to the struggles he’s going through and also the problems with self-expression, especially as a teen boy.”
Another one of McCall’s favorite aspects of the show is the character Smellerbee, a member of a rebel group known as the Freedom Fighters. Smellerbee, despite her boyish appearance, is a girl, and constantly has to remind others not to misgender her. McCall, who identifies as nonbinary, felt very connected to the character as they were coming out.
“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is the quintessential coming-of-age cartoon. Through complex characters and moving relationships, the show offers characters and situations that anyone can easily relate to. While the setting doesn’t directly parallel the experiences of children and young adults, the dangers they face and the direness of their situation echo many of the current events we are living through today.
“The chaos and the struggle that these young kids have to go through to even just survive to the next day, it resonates in a way that I think maybe wasn’t originally intended,” McCall said.
