‘Barbie’ vs. ‘Oppenheimer’

J. Robert Oppenheimer is a man who wants to save the world but could end up destroying it, while Barbie is a toy experiencing the real world for the first time.

For movie buffs, the summer movie season is as exciting as it is full of some of the year's most anticipated films. Going to the movie theater is the perfect way to escape the heat and find entertainment during the break from school.

Now, movie theater audiences have to prepare for the major movie event of the year: “Barbenheimer.”

“Barbenheimer” (or “Oppenbarbie”) is an internet phenomenon that refers to the two major films that will be released July 21. One is “Barbie," a fantastical comedy that caused a global pink paint shortage. The other is “Oppenheimer,” a dramatic war thriller with sequences shot in black and white.

Both have esteemed directors, strong fan bases, and high budgets, but otherwise seem to be complete polar opposites.

“Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, is a biopic about the infamous theoretical physicist, played by Cillian Murphy, who is known as “the father of the atomic bomb.” Oppenheimer was the director of Los Alamos Laboratory where he led the Manhattan Project and helped create the first nuclear weapons during World War II. It is Nolan’s first R-rated film in over 20 years (the last was “Insomnia” in 2002) and is expected to be dark and emotional as it looks at the consequences of scientific exploration.

“Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, is about the iconic Mattel toy, Barbie. Ahead of the release, not much is known about the plot of the film. Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, leaves Barbieland to go to the real world, but how and why she goes on this adventure is still unknown. The film is full of bright colors, costume changes, and big dance sequences. It will feel especially fun and nostalgic to those who played with Barbie dolls growing up, while also discussing more complex themes like sexism and beauty standards for women in the real world.

The internet noticed the contrast between these highly anticipated films and while the films seem as though they would attract two very different audiences, many enjoy the juxtaposition of these two movies and have promoted the idea of seeing both films as a double feature.

There are many debates about which one to see first. Should you see “Barbie" first so you feel energized enough for the more emotionally draining “Oppenheimer?” Or is “Barbie” like dessert, and should be watched after “Oppenheimer” as a treat to cheer you up?

Quickly, social media like Twitter and TikTok were filled with memes emphasizing the differences between the two films. For example, the “Barbie” posters with the “Oppenheimer” characters, fake electoral maps showing predicting each state's winning film, pictures showing how the different films audiences will dress (“Barbie” outfits are extravagant and colorful, while “Oppenheimer’s” are simple and formal), and eventually shirts were designed by Etsy vendors with the phrase “Barbenheimer” using the wordmarks of both films.

Actor Tom Cruise, along with director Christopher McQuarrie (their film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is also releasing in July) acknowledged the internet phenomenon as Cruise posted on Twitter photos of them in front of both movie posters, holding up movie tickets and, in the caption, acknowledged the films as a double feature.

This led the Barbie films director and star, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, to also post on Twitter photos of them holding up tickets in front of the movie posters, including “Oppenheimer.”

While the idea of the double feature has become popular, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are ultimately still competing at the box office and some fans have decided to see one rather than both. Currently, box office predictions are “Barbie” is projected to gross $80 to $100 million on opening weekend while “Oppenheimer" is on track for a $50 million opening.

Both films can be seen in theaters across the country starting July 21.

