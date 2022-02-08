Birds of a feather: Kira Jane Buxton and ‘Hollow Kingdom’

Editor’s note: “From the Crow’s Nest” is a bi-weekly column showcasing authors and literary works from the Pacific Northwest.
If “Weather Girl” gave me insight into the depression I’ve struggled with for years, “Hollow Kingdom” was the series that made me realize that despite the isolation of the pandemic, I wasn’t alone. The world around me stretched far beyond my (limited) human-to-human interactions.
On its face, the premise of a foul-mouthed, Cheeto-loving crow traversing through an apocalyptic Seattle is nearly the opposite of mainstream literature. Kira Jane Buxton’s ability to breathe life into a decomposing cityscape, however, made me want to see the protagonist’s (Shit Turd, referred to as S.T. by his friends) journey to its resolution.
I began to notice — and admire — corvids even though they have always been interwoven into our urban landscapes. I felt like I was part of a larger system, and delved into scientific literature about the animals that populated S.T.’s world, including, but not limited to, “The Soul of an Octopus” and “Gifts of the Crow.”
“I was really noticing [crows], and they were following me on my walks, and I ended up befriending a wild crow and her partner, and that changed my entire life — like they became family to me,” Buxton said.
Because of the light she provided through S.T.’s quirky prose during my darkest days, I had become a fan of Buxton, and was elated to talk with her one on one beyond the various book talks I had attended. Her passion — and poise narrating S.T. before audiences at her book release at Third Place Books — inspired me to write this column.
What exactly does S.T.’s narration look like? Take the following quote from “Hollow Kingdom” at the beginning of the hero’s journey: “So there we were. A rejected crow with an identity crisis partnering with a bloodhound with the IQ of boiled pudding. We were perhaps the most pathetic excuse for an attempted murder on the face of the earth.”
Any resident of Seattle will recognize the locations within the series as S.T. leads Dennis (his bloodhound companion) onto Buxton’s twist of the hero’s journey. S.T. meets Onida, a Giant Pacific Octopus, who figures out what’s going on after he watches Big Jim’s (his parental figure who S.T. served as the wingman for) eye fall out of its socket.
“As I was writing, I started to get close to this crow who I called T at the time, and I called [her] T simply because I didn't know at the time whether she was male or female,” Buxton said. “I didn't find out until nesting season, when she brought one of her babies to meet me, and that was the biggest honor that a crow lover could ever hope to experience.”
Unlike T, S.T. was raised by an electrician in a small home in Ravenna, whose personality and worldview completely juxtaposes Buxton’s.
“[S.T. 's] world is small and he really issues anything to do with the natural world,” Buxton said. “He's not interested — he sort of has a little bit of an identity crisis and believes he's more human than he is crow since he's been raised by a human.”
S.T. became known as The One Who Keeps — a title he himself did not understand the gravity of until he realized that he was responsible for raising the last known human on the planet. This mirrored the experiences Buxton observed as T raised her own children.
“[T’s] partner, Dart, was the complete opposite,” Buxton said. “Very stoic, very quiet, and T was kind of like [this] no nonsense, hilarious, crazy little crow, and I just loved everything about her, so a lot of her behaviors I borrowed or inspired me to give them to S.T. the fictional crow — and really as a human writer, I don't know that there's a better muse than the crow.”
“Feral Creatures,” the second book in the “Hollow Kingdom” series, saw S.T. brave something even more difficult than the end of the world. Released in August 2021, the book focuses on S.T.’s struggles with parenthood and an identity fractured between two worlds.
“He has a lot of identity issues,” Buxton said. “He's constantly battling this sort of ontological crisis throughout the two novels. I think you get a better sense of S.T. kind of owning up to some of his mistakes he's made in the past and some of his own prejudices.”
One of the most brilliant aspects of “Feral Creatures” was how S.T. not only accepted his own identity — as both crow and human — but also accepted his child for who she was. Without giving away too many spoilers, the twists of “Feral Creatures” made me excited to see what Buxton has coming up next.
“I have stepped away for a minute to write something completely new, and I’m very excited about it,” Buxton said. “[It] is a funny fantasy novel that has equally bizarre characters, andI think it's a much gentler book than the one I've just written.”
S.T. 's adventures will continue in a third book sometime in the future, though no release date has been determined. While I patiently await the next chapter of S.T.'s story, I’ve reflected on the lessons I’ve learned from my favorite crow and Buxton herself — a talented author who faced even more rejection than I can fathom as a graduate student.
“I got rejected on an almost daily basis and it got really hard,” Buxton said. “My response was to work harder [and to] try to do better. I forgot somewhere along the way that I’ve been doing this because I love to tell stories, and my husband … has to remind me pretty often just to have fun with it.”
Buxton’s perseverance led to the book she never could have expected — “Hollow Kingdom.” Beyond the antics of S.T., the book’s broader connections to Seattle wildlife reawakened my passion for learning about the animals whom we share the city with.
I encourage you to take a step back between your classes and whatever else occupies your day and look around at the world we share with species beyond our own. Although there is no end to crow, seagull, and even raccoon content online, take this as your excuse to disconnect and live on this beautiful planet we call home.
“All these wonderful animals are all around us,” Buxton said. “The best part of this planet is its biodiversity, and we get to experience it. There's this whole world that, you know, it opens up to you when you engage with it.”
Reach writer Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.