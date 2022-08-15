‘Black Sails’ and rewriting history

Editor's Note: "Dead Men Tell Some Tales" is a bi-weekly column reviewing and discussing various pirate-centric works of fiction.

Warning: Here be spoilers for the TV show “Black Sails.”

As Jane Austen once wrote in her 1815 novel “Emma,” “If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.” The more media criticism I write, the more I realize that this quote is true for all things, not just romantic love. It is a gift and a joy to be able to write about the things we love, but it can be a difficult and intimidating process.

All of which is to say that as I sit here, writing this column’s final installment, I am terrified that I will not do justice to these stories that are so important to me. But this is a very silly thing to worry about, truth be told — so let me tell you about my favorite TV show of all time, “Black Sails.”

STARZ’ 2014 pirate drama, “Black Sails,” created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, starts as a tale about power-hungry pirates, and ends as a story about revolution, history, and stories themselves. The show follows the mysterious Captain Flint — the deceased famous pirate who haunts the margins of “Treasure Island” — as he and a young John Silver hunt down the gold that will someday be buried on the eponymous “Treasure Island.”

While that spoiler-free description covers the bare bones of the plot, it does not convey the show's many captivating characters, its rich thematic depth, and its genuinely killer theme song. You see, to quote Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “This is a love story.” Love is at the heart of “Black Sails” — especially queer love. It’s what motivates the show’s characters, what shapes its plot, and what governs the narrative from the inside out. For a show that concerns itself so much with history and action, this is a rare and wonderful thing to see.

“Black Sails,” while incredible in its own right, also comments on the genre of pirate fiction as a whole. Part historical fiction and part prequel, the show interrogates the conflict between pirate fact and pirate fiction, which its source text “Treasure Island” helped to create. It does this by interrogating the idea of history itself, sidestepping traditional critiques about whether or not media is historically accurate by highlighting and embracing its own ahistoricism. In “Black Sails,” history is presented not as a static and objective text, but as something that is written, just like any other story. Through the genre of historical fiction, “Black Sails” urges its viewer to think about all the people and stories that were left out of the history books, just as Captain Flint’s story was left out of “Treasure Island.”

Danielle Hilborn, writing for The Daily Californian, got to the heart of the matter: “So what, then, is the point of ‘Black Sails’? It is just a story, with very little basis in history. Why imagine a world that could have been when we have to live in the one we have? Thinking of his happiness with his male love, author E. M. Forster once wrote ‘I see beyond my own happiness and intimacy, occasional glimpses of the happiness of thousands of others whose names I shall never hear, and I know that there is a great unrecorded history.’

‘Black Sails’ is imagining one of those thousands of unrecorded histories.”

While I’m convinced that “Black Sails” is the best TV show ever made, it’s now time to see how it does on the MATEY-Q scale of pirate-ness.

Maritime — How ship-forward is the pirate media? Do people yell about raising or lower sails? Is there a lot of ship-centric fighting? “Black Sails” gets a 5/5. There are a ton of really well done ship-based combat sequences. Most impressively, the show portrays ship-to-ship combat and sailing in general in a way that isn’t boring or overloaded with confusing terminology — a testament to just how well-written “Black Sails” is.

Archival — How much does the pirate media engage with ideas of history and historicism? “Black Sails” gets another 5/5. It walks the tightrope of both taking liberties with history, while also respectfully acknowledging the changes it makes. To me, “Black Sails” is the peak of historical fiction, and should be a lesson to the people who think that historical accuracy is quintessential to pirate fiction.

Thrills — Is the pirate media exciting? Is it action-packed? “Black Sails” gets a 4/5 in thrills. While it does feature numerous exhilarating scenes of combat, and one brutal scene of a character getting keelhauled, it’s something of a slow burn. The political intrigue that is also a hallmark of the show can be boring at times, especially if you’re a first-time viewer and aren’t invested in the characters yet.

Escapism — How much does the pirate media make me want to drop out of school and join a pirate crew? While its setting has beautiful beaches, “Black Sails” still gets a 2/5. I genuinely do not think I would last more than a day on one of the show’s pirate crews. All in all, it’s not great — but neither is college, and pirates don’t make you write essays. There are pros and cons.

Yowza — Are the pirates swoon-worthy? Are they cool? Is their fashion enviable? The characters of “Black Sails” are super cool and their outfits are, while weathered and dirty as befits a pirate, incredible. The show gets a 5/5, because the clothes are cool, the people are pretty, and it all reminds me of my favorite Reductress article.

Queer — Does the pirate media have queer characters and/or queer themes? 5/5, absolutely. To get back to a point I made while discussing “Our Flag Means Death,” “Black Sails” goes above and beyond by not just having queer characters and calling it a day, but making queerness integral to its story. As Hilborn writes, “[Flint’s] sexuality is not a prop meant to bolster another more important character or storyline. James Flint would quite simply not exist if he had not fallen in love with another man.” I think that a lot of media could take a cue from “Black Sails” on this front.

Total Score: 26/30

I hope that you’ve learned something new about pirate fiction from this column. Maybe you’re being introduced to it for the first time, or maybe you’re looking for your next pirate obsession. Either way, I hope I’ve helped you look at the genre from a different perspective. Until next time, landlubbers — and may you keep the MATEY-Q system forever in your hearts.

