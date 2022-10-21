Book review: ‘Deep Work’ by Cal Newport

Editor’s note: Page Against the Machine is a biweekly column exploring literature and the UW community’s thoughts on them.

Of all maladies born of the technological age, our collective loss of focus may be the most unsettling.

“I can honestly only focus for 20 to 30 minutes,” first-year student Ethan Lu said. “It’s different for everybody, but for me, [the distraction] is either my phone or notifications from apps on my computer.”

Second-year student June Freund agrees, citing their phone notifications as a major distraction as well.

“If I’m tired, or get a notification on my phone, or if I stop understanding something, I look for a distraction,” Freund said.

These students are certainly not alone. In lecture halls, libraries, and even the Quad, it seems like every student is bouncing mindlessly between a phone and a laptop. Hundreds of browser tabs compete for space on computer screens. Students read while listening to music, Netflix plays over Canvas assignment pages, and so on and so forth.

Sustained focus, it seems, has become a near impossible, even archaic, feat.

When nearly everything serves to profit from the shallowness of your attention, how can one take back control?

Cal Newport’s 2016 book “Deep Work” offers a compelling way forward.

Deep work, as Newport defines it, is a state of sustained distraction-free focus. Moreover, he asserts, it is the most important skill that a person looking to create meaningful work can cultivate. Newport opens the book with this hypothesis:

“The ability to perform deep work is becoming increasingly rare at the same time as it is becoming increasingly valuable in our economy. As a consequence, the few who cultivate this skill, and then make it the core of their working life, will thrive.”

Newport argues that because work is increasingly automated, workers in the jobs of the future will be prized for their ability to understand complex things quickly, make connections between concepts across disciplines, and regularly produce high-quality work. Workers will no longer be lauded for the mere breadth of their output or their ability to answer emails quickly. More than anything, it will be the quality and depth of thought that will inevitably come to stand out.

Newport encourages readers to cultivate the conditions for deep work by honing their focus and working to purposefully increase their attention spans. Your professional success, he argues, may depend on it.

The second half of the book functions as a guide for those hoping to build — or rebuild — their attention spans. Newport suggests experimenting with boredom, quitting social media partially or altogether, and creating set times to do shallow and deep tasks, among dozens of other easy actionable ideas. One finishes Newport’s book with a toolkit for combatting the shallowness, and more importantly, a desire to implement these changes.

I found this book fascinating, compelling, and easy to digest. Newport’s tone is sober. He wants you to understand the ramifications of shallow work, but he is simultaneously conversational and empathetic, even funny. Newport does a wonderful job combining scientific evidence with enjoyable anecdotes. I especially enjoyed the easy layout and clarity of argument, it made for a quick read and even quicker audiobook re-listen.

My only criticism of the book is that it seems the end goal of deep work’s focus-building is productivity. This book definitely caters to a self-help, TED, corporate audience. I would have loved to see discussion on the inherent value of focus and doing complex, interesting work for its own sake or joy, or the psychological value, rather than the argument meeting a solely money-generating end.

I would recommend this book to all with complicated relationships with focus, students of all ages, new professionals, and creatives looking to devote more meaningful time to their projects.

“Deep Work” by Cal Newport, above all, is one you should keep on your desk.

