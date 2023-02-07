Book review: ‘For a Little While’ by Rick Bass

Editor’s note: “Page Against the Machine” is a column exploring literature and the UW community’s thoughts on them.

Few authors have portrayed humanity so strangely, so hauntingly, or so tenderly as Rick Bass in his 2016 short story anthology “For a Little While.”

Born in Texas, Bass found his first career working in petroleum geology. He first began writing creatively during his lunch breaks at work.

Maintaining a vivid interest in the environment, he later shifted to writing and teaching, and eventually found his niche in short-form fiction. Since then, his work has been published in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Esquire, and several issues of The Best American Short Stories. “For a Little While” is his 13th fictional work — he has been hailed as a master of the short form.

I find that Bass writes with a rare vividness and an obvious observational eye. His characters consist of unusual, gritty, and odd folk — people who one wouldn’t expect as a main character. Their perspectives are uniquely singular. Each character that a reader comes across feels whole and complex, as if Bass is simply describing someone that actually exists.

Across this 25-story volume, Bass brings to life a myriad of characters. From volunteer firefighters, model boat makers, and Alaskan sled dog trainers, to lovers, grievers, and outcasts, they all find equal time within his pages. I find that reading his stories is like sitting on a park bench and watching people from all over walk by. He is especially good at finding great unusualness in the commonplace.

The prose of “For a Little While” is fluid, conversational, and exceedingly approachable. There is a simple beauty and matter-of-factness to it. I believe that almost anyone could pick this book up and find it fascinating. The short form format definitely aids in this, as its bite-sized format is perfect for those who don’t find themselves reading often. I highly recommend short form as a starting place for any new reader.

When asked about their relationship with short stories, UW readers Bodil Scheuer Knutsen and Calista Martin agree with the prior notion.

“I think a short story tends to be more impactful,” fourth-year Knutsen said. “It makes me reflect a lot more.”

“I notice a difference in my attention span,” first-year Martin said. “I do better with shorter stories. You get the full thing in a shorter amount of time for the amount of words.”

Martin says she also has a great deal of respect for the form.

“I think it takes a certain set of skills to write short stories because you don’t have as much room — you have to be more concise with what you want to include,” Martin said.

True to form, each of Bass’ stories feel self-contained and vivid. Each one has a distinctly different flavor. Linking all of them is a matter-of-fact unusualness and an overwhelming sense of presentness in daily life.

I will hold off on saying anything more for risk of spoiling. My only note is that the pace of some stories are a bit slow, though I believe that this works well within context and only stands to strengthen these stories. Don’t let this dissuade you.

I recommend this book to anyone who has the desire to know people and expand their worldview, anyone who wants to sit with uncomfortable feelings, or anyone ready to look at the world with new awe. Rick Bass is a voice to listen to carefully. “For a Little While” will be a favorite of mine — and hopefully of yours — for years to come.

