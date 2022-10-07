Book review: ‘Ishmael’ by Daniel Quinn

Editor’s note: Page Against the Machine is a biweekly column exploring literature and the UW community’s thoughts on them.

It is impossible to read “Ishmael” without turning inward and then peering outward, first surprised, then confused, then angrily questioning. Daniel Quinn’s writing is sharp, urgent, and grabs your attention from the first page to the last. The tone is philosophical, approachable, and deeply penetrating.

“Ishmael,” before anything else, is a novel that makes you question what it means to be human. The reader accompanies a nameless narrator who has found a newspaper advertisement reading: “TEACHER SEEKS PUPIL. Must have an earnest desire to save the world. Apply in person.”

The man follows the advertisement hoping to find a guru — or a false one to ridicule — feeling lost himself. What he finds instead is an empty warehouse and a gorilla named Ishmael who wishes to teach the man how to save himself, humankind, and the world from overconsumption and climate collapse.

The rest of the novel functions as a longform dialogue between the man and Ishmael as they grapple with the importance that man places on himself, the destructive way the Western man interacts with nature, and the necessary changes in perception and ethics that need to be made in order to save not only humans, but all of life.

Quinn questions the belief that the West is the center of the living world, the pinnacle of evolution. In addition, Quinn believes this way of thinking is false and dangerous because it instills the belief that we deserve the right to exercise control over the entire planet, outside of the natural laws of nature. He contrasts this way of being in the world with those he calls “Leavers'' — namely, Indigeous peoples who live in accordance with natural laws, urging us to learn from these practices.

“It probably stems, at least partially, from fear,” third-year student Jade Drost said when asked why we distance ourselves from nature. “When we see a creature or something unfamiliar, we might be afraid that it will attack. I think some of that distancing in our minds is connected to the distancing we do in real life. We block ourselves off from nature just because we want to feel like it can’t hurt us or harm us in any way.”

Quinn’s decision to center a gorilla in the role of wise teacher helps the reader combat this way of thinking. Here, says Quinn, is an intelligent, non-human creature, who focuses a careful lens on humanity rather than the other way around. Here, he says, is a mirror — look in it.

Professor Lisa Graumlich, who served as dean of the College of the Environment from 2010 to 2021, suggests that the separation of humankind from nature might stem from a legacy of Judeo-Christian belief that god gave humans “dominion” (or “stewardship” depending on the translation) over the natural world.

“We have to recenter Indigenous knowledge with respect — emphasis on respect,” Graumlich said. “We have to live in the system.”

Quinn would certainly agree.

Books like “Ishmael” exemplify why reading fiction is so important. They offer us new ways to approach our biggest issues. It is rare that we find someone who takes the time to really contemplate creative solutions. When they speak as Quinn speaks, we would do well to listen.

“[Reading] gives you a perspective that’s fantastical for a reason,” third-year student Alyssa Maenza said. “But at the same time, you can apply the different notions that you learn to real life.”

“It stokes my imagination,” Graumlich said. “Reading outside of assigned books is critical to freeing your mind to do the kind of imaginative work necessary for enacting change.”

If you're looking for a novel right at the junction of environment and ethics, then "Ishmael" is an essential read. I strongly recommend it to any human wanting to read something new, but especially those interested in the novel's philosophy.

Reach columnist Quinn Rector at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @QuinnRector

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.