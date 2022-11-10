Book review: ‘Parable of the Sower’ by Octavia Butler

Editor’s note: Page Against the Machine is a biweekly column exploring literature and the UW community’s thoughts on them.

Despite its 1993 publishing date, there is perhaps no book as imminently necessary as Octavia Butler’s Afro-futurist masterwork “Parable of the Sower.” With knifepoint clarity, this book discusses climate change, corporate dominion, late-stage capitalism, and racial inequality.

Butler sits you down, takes hold of you, and opens your eyes so wide that her words and the physical world become blurred. “Parable of the Sower” is a work so grounded in reality that it nearly reads as prophecy.

The story follows fifteen-year-old protagonist Lauren Oya Olamina and her barricaded neighborhood community in the post-apocalyptic world of 2024. Outside the walls of Lauren's neighborhood, the desperate poor roam the streets, water is scarce, thievery is commonplace, and a drug called “Pyro” consumes its users. People of all walks of life emigrate north toward water and paying jobs. It is a world that mirrors our own, brought down under its own weight.

Lauren is an acutely intelligent and fascinating narrator, as she often remains eerily calm in the face of the world’s horrors. Her late mother’s drug addiction has left her with a condition called “hyper-empathy,” which mirrors any pain she witnesses in her body. She keeps the affliction intensely private, but as she walks through the world, she bears the entire physical pain of it. Through her, we grow intimately familiar with the experience of living in Butler's dystopian future.

Lauren’s father, the neighborhood’s teacher and Baptist pastor, does what he can to preserve his family and the community. Under his care, they prosper in relative peace; Lauren knows, however, that their stability cannot last forever.

She prepares for the day the world will come crashing through, and within that preparation, she begins cultivating a set of spiritual beliefs called “Earthseed,” providing her with both purpose and hope. She makes it her life mission to spread these messages, knowing that, despite everything her father has built, she will inevitably be at the mercy of the outside world.

Butler, who was awarded both the Hugo and Nebula awards for her works, is one of the most important and critical writers of our time. Her works ask us to look at ourselves, at the near future, and to decide if the future we’re heading toward is one we’d like to continue contributing to — thus, the book becomes an intimate conversation about these topics.

"There is something about sci-fi in the near future that is easier to relate to," second-year Francesca Segerstrom said. "It's good at pointing out problems."

Through this work, Butler encourages us to consider the role of community, family, and spiritualism in the face of environmental and societal distress. These are facets that are discussed infrequently in environmental spheres, but they are desperately necessary to the conversation.

"The point [of sci-fi] is to examine a certain aspect of society, and often critique it," third-year student and co-president of UW Film Club Luke Wilhelm said. "I don’t think it needs to change the world, but the best of it certainly can."

Butler certainly produces the best of it. “Parable of the Sower” is marvelously written, deeply philosophical and engaging, and one of the most excellent books I have ever read. My only complaint is that I wish some of the storylines of side characters were fleshed out more; they largely felt transitory and disposable compared to Lauren.

I would recommend this book to those who want to explore the intersection of climate, people, and spirituality, those who want a peek into a fascinating possible future, and anyone looking to read something utterly brilliant. “Parable of the Sower” is as hopeful as it is grim, but more than anything, it is a story about the spectrum of what we, as a species, as people, and as a community, can become.

Reach columnist Quinn Rector at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @QuinnRector

