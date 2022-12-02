Book review: ‘Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance’ by Robert Pirsig

Editor’s note: Page Against the Machine is a biweekly column exploring literature and the UW community’s thoughts on them.

Like many of the best books on the market, “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” by Robert Pirsig resists a simple synopsis.

Some might call it a family story, a father-son travelog, or a meandering exploration of familial relationship. Others would rightly call it a dense, philosophical exploration of what is important in life, the ravings of a madman, or a meditation on self and craft. Still more would call it a critique (and yet, an exaltation) of technology and the way we interact with it. This book, consisting of all these things and more, is nothing short of a finely tuned masterwork.

Published in 1974 to instant — and deserved — critical acclaim, “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” is, at face value, an autobiographical account of Pirsig’s cross-country road trip with his son, Chris. Not too far into the novel, however, we meet Phaedrus (named after the Greek dialogue) who takes us on a concurrent journey of logic and philosophy.

Phaedrus is inevitably the voice that drives the novel, and readers remain in his tight grip until the last pages. His discussion is interspersed with snippets of Pirsig’s cross-country motorcycle journeying in the 1970s, and instruction on how to fix and maintain your motorcycle — which readers soon grow fond of as a break from dense philosophy.

I will hold off on saying anything more of Phaedrus for fear of spoiling some excellent plot twists, but the ideas brought into play by this character were uniquely thought provoking, and revolutionized my view of the world. I read this book slowly with a pencil in my hand.

The topic explored in the novel at face value seems simple. How do you unify the logical Classic realm, and the creative Romantic realm? Why do some people run from technology while others run toward it? How do both perspectives bring value into the world? How do we utilize these perspectives together to see the world more holistically? This Classic-Romantic question already quietly permeates our zeitgeist.

Fourth-year student Em Castañeda considers themselves a creative mind, though they happily study STEM.

“I think there’s a way to be creative in STEM while having scientific niches that one wants to pursue,” Castañeda said.

When pressed about their relationship with fixing machines, Castañeda changed their tune.

“It’s just not something I’m interested in,” Castañeda said. “Whenever a machine of mine is broken, I am interested in fixing it, but not as something that I want to do.”

In the realm of Pirsig’s philosophy, Castañeda would be considered a Romantic — interested in the form and meaning of a thing, but not the mechanical functioning.

Grad student Thomas Charlton Jones is less happy to categorize himself.

“I’m not big into binaries,” Jones said. “I went to art school in undergrad and most people did not consider me very creative, but I found in grad school I was more creative than the people around me. I don’t really know, I don’t know where I fall.”

Pirsig explores this intersection, this meeting point in the binary that Jones speaks of.

I found many parts of this book mind-blowing, yet other aspects were slow and near-boring. Regardless of the pace, I implore you to give this entire book a chance. Enter its pages equally ready for jargon and wonder.

“Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” is a book that is meant to be set down and thought about slowly. It begs to be digested. In a world of quick reading, this book, more than most others, is a classic well worth your time.

